Oklahoma State Finalist Mattie Shearer to Swim for Indiana State Starting This Fall (2025)

Mattie Shearer, a sprint freestyler and 16-time Oklahoma high school state finalist, is set to compete for Indiana State University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“After years of dedication and hard work, I am proud to announce my commitment to Indiana State University! I’m incredibly grateful to the coaches that have gotten me here and have stuck with me through it all. I want to especially thank my head coach, Heather Harris. She has been with me through the tough races and tears, always pushing me to be my very best. Thank you for your constant support and belief in me. I also want to thank coach Josh and Sean for helping me pursue my dreams of swimming at a D1 level. I look forward to representing Indiana State in the pool and embracing everything that comes with being a Sycamore. Here’s to the next chapter and making every stroke count! Indiana here I come!! #GoSycamores”

A senior at Ponca City High School, Shearer currently trains year-round with SwimTulsa, where she primarily specializes in sprint free, fly and breast. In addition to swimming club, she competed for her high school’s team all four years, where she was consistently a top competitor for Ponca City.

At the 2025 OSSAA 6A State Championship, Shearer took the runner-up spot in the 50 free in a season-best time of 23.62, and she placed 4th in the 100 free in 54.04 after posting a season-best time of 53.17 during prelims. Shearer also helped her team to a 4th-place finish in the 200 free relay and a 7th-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Shearer went on to compete at the OKS Senior State Championship just a few weeks later, turning in a series of strong performances. She threw down a lifetime best time of 28.40 in the 50 back, finishing 4th overall, and turned in three season-best performances over the course of the competition. Shearer won the 50 free (23.80) and placed 3rd in the 50 breast (31.06 – SB), 3rd in the 50 fly (26.27 – SB) and 4th in the 100 free (53.08 – SB). She also finished 17th in the 100 fly (1:02.54).

Best Times SCY

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 52.83

100 breast – 1:05.90

100 fly – 58.59

A Division I Mid-Major program, Indiana State competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Wrapping up a historic season, the Sycamores secured the program’s first-ever Missouri Valley Conference Championship title in early March before sending 12 athletes on to compete at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, where Indiana State placed 9th overall.

Based on the results from the 2025 conference championship, Shearer would have landed in the ‘C’ final in the 50 free and 100 breast, setting her up to score some early points for the Sycamores.

Also set to join Shearer in the pool this fall are Addison Johnson, Elle Santucci, Anna Asplund, Jenna Nave, Kiarra Thomas, Rachel Stutz and Grace Cummings, all of whom should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

