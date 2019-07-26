Australian Men Break 2009 Commonwealth Record In 800 Free Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
The Australian quartet of Clyde Lewis, Kyle Chalmers, Alexander Graham and Mack Horton combined to win gold and set a new Commonwealth Record in the men’s 800 free relay, registering a time of 7:00.65.
The previous mark, which was also an Oceanic and Australian National Record, was set by the Aussie team of Kenrick Monk, Robert Hurley, Tommaso D’Orsogna and Patrick Murphy at the 2009 World Championships at 7:01.65.
The gold medal is Australia’s first in the event since 2003.
SPLIT COMPARISON
|Australia, 2009
|Australia, 2019
|Monk – 1:46.00
|Lewis – 1:45.58
|Hurley – 1:46.47
|Chalmers – 1:45.37
|D’Orsogna – 1:44.82
|Graham – 1:45.05
|Murphy – 1:44.36
|Horton – 1:44.85
|7:01.65
|7:00.85
The four men were incredibly consistent with no one dipping over 1:45.6. After a 1:45.58 lead-off from Lewis and a 1:45.37 split from Chalmers, Graham put them in first place heading into the final exchange with a 1:45.05 leg.
On the anchor, Horton started down the likes of Townley Haas, Martin Malyutin, James Guy and Stefano di Cola and came out on top with the field’s fastest split of 1:44.85.
Russia ended up claiming silver in 7:01.81, followed by the U.S. (7:01.98), Italy (7:02.01) and Great Britain (7:02.04).
Aussie relayteam once again adding up to more than the sum of its parts . Brilliant .
Midterm Exam. Teacher: Horton, why don’t you work on your paper, instead of staring at Sun? Horton: cheater. Teacher: Scott, why do you stand in the back of classroom instead of working? Scott: I am team Horton. Teacher: Sun, why did you yell at Scott? Sun: He kept whining by my ears. Peaty: All of us for Horton. Teacher: For the rest of you, do you agree? The rest: mumbling……. Teacher: Ms. King, why did you always look at others’ paper? Here I DQ you. King: I strongly protest. I bet you don’t have video to show it. ……. King: I admitted that I looked at others’ paper. Although Ms. Obama caught me in the National 4 years ago, I… Read more »
My gosh what a race….. when was the last time you saw 5 teams fighting for a world title in the 4×200??
The Australian team wasn’t frontloaded at all. 🙂 That was my favourite race of the meet I think.