Australian Men Break 2009 Commonwealth Record In 800 Free Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian quartet of Clyde LewisKyle ChalmersAlexander Graham and Mack Horton combined to win gold and set a new Commonwealth Record in the men’s 800 free relay, registering a time of 7:00.65.

The previous mark, which was also an Oceanic and Australian National Record, was set by the Aussie team of Kenrick MonkRobert HurleyTommaso D’Orsogna and Patrick Murphy at the 2009 World Championships at 7:01.65.

The gold medal is Australia’s first in the event since 2003.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Australia, 2009 Australia, 2019
Monk – 1:46.00 Lewis – 1:45.58
Hurley – 1:46.47 Chalmers – 1:45.37
D’Orsogna – 1:44.82 Graham – 1:45.05
Murphy – 1:44.36 Horton – 1:44.85
7:01.65 7:00.85

The four men were incredibly consistent with no one dipping over 1:45.6. After a 1:45.58 lead-off from Lewis and a 1:45.37 split from Chalmers, Graham put them in first place heading into the final exchange with a 1:45.05 leg.

On the anchor, Horton started down the likes of Townley HaasMartin MalyutinJames Guy and Stefano di Cola and came out on top with the field’s fastest split of 1:44.85.

Russia ended up claiming silver in 7:01.81, followed by the U.S. (7:01.98), Italy (7:02.01) and Great Britain (7:02.04).

Samesame

Aussie relayteam once again adding up to more than the sum of its parts . Brilliant .

30 minutes ago
USGrant

Midterm Exam. Teacher: Horton, why don’t you work on your paper, instead of staring at Sun? Horton: cheater. Teacher: Scott, why do you stand in the back of classroom instead of working? Scott: I am team Horton. Teacher: Sun, why did you yell at Scott? Sun: He kept whining by my ears. Peaty: All of us for Horton. Teacher: For the rest of you, do you agree? The rest: mumbling……. Teacher: Ms. King, why did you always look at others’ paper? Here I DQ you. King: I strongly protest. I bet you don’t have video to show it. ……. King: I admitted that I looked at others’ paper. Although Ms. Obama caught me in the National 4 years ago, I… Read more »

6 minutes ago
Justhereforfun

My gosh what a race….. when was the last time you saw 5 teams fighting for a world title in the 4×200??

30 minutes ago
Troy

The Australian team wasn’t frontloaded at all. 🙂 That was my favourite race of the meet I think.

26 minutes ago

