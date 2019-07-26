Australian Men Break 2009 Commonwealth Record In 800 Free Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian quartet of Clyde Lewis, Kyle Chalmers, Alexander Graham and Mack Horton combined to win gold and set a new Commonwealth Record in the men’s 800 free relay, registering a time of 7:00.65.

The previous mark, which was also an Oceanic and Australian National Record, was set by the Aussie team of Kenrick Monk, Robert Hurley, Tommaso D’Orsogna and Patrick Murphy at the 2009 World Championships at 7:01.65.

The gold medal is Australia’s first in the event since 2003.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Australia, 2009 Australia, 2019 Monk – 1:46.00 Lewis – 1:45.58 Hurley – 1:46.47 Chalmers – 1:45.37 D’Orsogna – 1:44.82 Graham – 1:45.05 Murphy – 1:44.36 Horton – 1:44.85 7:01.65 7:00.85

The four men were incredibly consistent with no one dipping over 1:45.6. After a 1:45.58 lead-off from Lewis and a 1:45.37 split from Chalmers, Graham put them in first place heading into the final exchange with a 1:45.05 leg.

On the anchor, Horton started down the likes of Townley Haas, Martin Malyutin, James Guy and Stefano di Cola and came out on top with the field’s fastest split of 1:44.85.

Russia ended up claiming silver in 7:01.81, followed by the U.S. (7:01.98), Italy (7:02.01) and Great Britain (7:02.04).