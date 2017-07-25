Aussie Mitch Larkin: “The Goal Wasn’t To Win The 100 Here”

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve compared the Australian squad here in Budapest to how their counterparts fared in Kazan back in 2015, with the Dolphins still waiting on their first swimmer to strike gold in Budapest. The Aussies have earned 3 silver medals here in Hungary, with Emma McKeon taking silver behind Sarah Sjostrom in the 100 fly, while Mack Horton earned runner-up status behind Sun Yang in the 400m freestyle. The women’s 4×100 freestyle surprised some by winning silver as well, with a hurt Bronte Campbell and without super speedster Cate Campbell.

Tonight, 2015 double world champion Emily Seebohm was able to add a bronze to the medal tally in the 100m backstroke event, with McKeon also setting herself up nicely as the 2nd seed in the 200m freestyle for tomorrow night’s final.

For Seebohm specifically, having been dealing with an endometriosis diagnosis that left the Olympian in pain and onto the operating table over the past year, Seebohm is pleased with her 3rd place result tonight.

“That’s exciting, it just goes to show how much hard work I did after Rio and just how tough it was on my body,” Seebohm said.

“I’m stoked with that and so proud to be back on the podium. To me it doesn’t matter where I am, I went in that tonight just wanting to do a good job, after Rio and everything I did a really big job of trying to turn it around and getting out of a hole that I was in.

“I’m really happy with that, and such a good time, the best time I’ve done since 2015 and being in peak form, so I’m stoked,” Seebohm said.

Mitch Larkin, also double world champion back in 2015, found himself off the podium in the 100m back race tonight, but he isn’t worried about the results.

“The goal wasn’t to win the 100 here, if I wanted to defend my title I wouldn’t have changed coaches and had a bigger break after Rio,” Larkin said.

“For me this event sets the tone for the next couple of years and I’m pretty happy with where I’m at.”

Larkin moved to from longtime coach Michael Bohl at St. Peters Western to join Commercial Swimming Club with coach Simon Cusack post-Rio, a change he’s sticking with. “I’ll go home and tweak things with Simon, he’s a good coach and there are some areas in the backstroke that we can work on,” Larkin said.

All quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.