Auburn Wins on the Road Against SEC Opponent South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA V. AUBURN

November 4th, 2017

Columbia, S.C.

Results

Men’s score: Auburn 164, South Carolina 131

Women’s score: Auburn 166.5, South Carolina 133.5

The Auburn men and women took home wins against the South Carolina Gamecocks over the weekend in Columbia.

Zach Apple tripled up with sprint free events, taking wins in the 50 through 200 for Auburn. He was 20.61 in the 50, 44.59 in the 100, and 1:39.29 in the 200. Petter Fredriksson won twice, taking both the 100 (49.74) and the 200 (1:47.88).

Freshman Hugo Gonzalez continued to impress, showing off his versatility with a 200 breast win (1:58.72) over Gamecock Nils Wich-Glasen (1:58.79). Gonzalez is primarily known for being a very strong backstroker/IMer, but his breast time puts him 11th in D1 swimming this season.

The USC distance men were strong, though, as Akaram Mahmoud (9:05.18) and Cody Bekemeyer (9:07.70) went 1-2 in the 1000, and Fynn Minuth dropped a 1:47.19 to beat Auburn’s Gonzalez by over a second. Auburn sunk the Gamecocks in both relays though, and the men prevailed 164 to 131.

The Tiger women won the 400 medley relay and never looked back, taking the next four individual events straight, including a close victory for Erin Falconer in the 200 free (1:49.60) over USC star Emma Barksdale (1:49.87).

Marissa Delgado stopped the run, of sorts, tying Auburn’s Bailey Nero in the 200 fly (2:00.65), and sophomore Christina Lappin edged Julie Meynen for a Gamecock win in the 50 free (23.10).

Barksdale would win the 200 breast (2:14.86) and the 200 IM (2:00.09), but the Tigers got another win out of Falconer in the 500 free (4:56.81) and two out of Aly Tetzloff in the 100 fly (54.24) and 100 back (54.78) to seal the meet.

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTH CAROLINA:

South Carolina swimming and diving tallied 13 season-best times in Saturday’s home meet against No. 9 Auburn. The Gamecocks showed endurance after one of their toughest weeks of training to date, taking first in 12 total events. The No. 22 Gamecock women took first place in six events, fell 166.5-133.5. The No. 20 men also recorded six first-place finishes against the No. 9 team, taking a 164-131 loss.

Emma Barksdale displayed her versatility by setting team season highs in the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. She took first place in the latter two events and helped the Gamecocks score points as a part of the second-place 400 medley relay team. Christina Lappin and Marissa DelGadoalso earned team season-best times with first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 200 butterfly, respectively.

The men showed their strength in the distance freestyle races. South Carolina’s Akram Mahmoudpushed himself in his race schedule, setting a team season-best time in the 1000 free before turning around and racing the next event, the 200 free. He came back later in the meet to go help the Gamecocks take first and second place in the 500 freestyle alongside Fynn Minuth. Minuth won the race with a team season-best time of 4:24.98, followed up by Mahmoud with a personal season-best time of 4:26.40.

Julia Vincent swept the women’s diving 1- and 3-meter competitions, setting a season-high on the 3-meter with a 380.63. Mikaela Lujan and Karlee Pricetook second on the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively. In men’s diving, reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Grant Summers placed third in the 1-meter, and Lyle Markman had his best meet of the season, setting personal season highs on both boards.

PRESS RELEASE – AUBURN:

The No. 9-ranked Auburn swimming and diving teams went on the road for the first time this season on Saturday and came away with a pair of dual meet wins over South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Auburn won the men’s meet, 164-131, while the women claimed a 166.5-133.5 victory.

“We started off a little stiff and had to warm up a little but as the meet went on the energy level started to rise,” Auburn head coach Brett Hawke said. “I feel like in the end we ran away with it, which was good. Overall I’m very happy with the way we are progressing.”

“We have some young swimmers who are demonstrating toughness,” associate head coach Lauren Hancock said. “We had some ups and downs but after the first break, Brett (Hawke) talked to everyone about increasing the energy and vibe and the team responded immediately.”

Auburn’s top 400 medley relay of Aly Tetzloff, Carly Cummings, Bailey Nero and Julie Meynen combined to win both the relay (3:41.44), four individual events and tie for another.

Tetzloff took first in both the 100 back (54.78) and 100 fly (54.24), Cummings won the 100 breast (1:03.07) and Meyen the 100 free (50.76). Nero tied for first in the 200 fly (2:00.65).

Meynen and Tetzloff were also the middle half of the winning 200 free relay (1:33.59) along with Erin Falconer and Robyn Clevenger.

Falconer would also win the 200 free (1:49.60) and 500 free (4:56.81).

Auburn’s remaining wins came from Zoe Thatcher in the 1000 free (10:08.10) and Caroline Baddock in the 200 back (1:58.82).

For the men, it was again the top 400 medley relay team setting the pace as Hugo Gonzalez, Tommy Brewer, Santiago Grassi and Peter Holoda went 3:15.84 in the relay and also won the 200 breaststroke (Gonzalez – 1:58.72), 200 IM (Gonzalez – 1:46.74) and 100 fly (Grassi – 48.92).

Zach Apple picked up a trio of wins, sweeping the sprint freestyles, winning the 50 (20.61), 100 (44.59) and 200 (1:39.29) frees.

Petter Fredriksson swept the backstokes, winning the 100 in 49.74 and the 200 in 1:47.88.

Auburn took the top spot in both men’s springboard events, with Pete Turnham winning the 1-meter with a 345.30 and Scott Lazeroffthe 3-meter with a 385.50, both of which were season-bests.

Auburn closed out the meet with a first-place finish in the 200 free (1:22.86) behind Apple, William McKinney, Grant Shenk and Owen Upchurch.

Auburn’s women will next compete at the Georgia Tech Invitational, Nov. 16-18, while the men will be in action next at the Georgia Invitational, Dec. 1-3.