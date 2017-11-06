Life Update on David Plummer: “It’s Been a Pretty Fun Ride” (Video)

B1G PACK THE POOL (MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, PENN STATE, WISCONSIN)

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

Hosted by the University of Minnesota

Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th

SCORES (M): Michigan 246, Minnesota 104 | Michigan 266, Wisconsin 87 | Michigan 280, Penn State 73

SCORES (W): Michigan 225, Minnesota 128 | Michigan 235, Wisconsin 118 | Michigan 284.5, Penn State 68.5

2016 Rio Olympic gold and bronze medalist David Plummer showed up at the B1G Pack the Pool quadruple dual meet Friday night to cheer on his alma mater, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, as they took on Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin. After the first session of racing concluded we caught up with Plummer, who had been signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans in the lobby of the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, which will play host to both the 2018 Men’s B1G Championships and the 2018 Men’s NCAA Championships.

Since announcing his retirement from competitive swimming almost one year ago, Plummer has dedicated himself to a full-time terrestrial job and the pursuit of a master’s degree at the University of Minnesota, all in addition to being a father to two young boys. The changes to Plummer’s schedule have largely opened up his weekends now that competition is behind him, but working a 9-to-5 means he sees less of his family during weekdays than he did while training for Rio.

Though no longer competing, Plummer remains involved in swimming as an advocate and fan, and currently serves as a member of the USA Swimming National Steering Committee and the National Team Athletes’ Committee.

Since Rio Plummer has been inducted into the University of Minnesota’s Aquatics Hall of Fame and even had the unique honor of sounding the Gjallarhorn before the Minnesota Vikings played their first-ever game in the brand new TCF Bank Stadium.