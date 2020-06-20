Asia Seidt Wins 2020 CoSIDA D1 At-Large Academic All-American of the Year

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced their selections for the 2019-2020 Division I Academic All-America At-Large teams, as well as the Team Member of the Year. Each year CoSIDA selects the Academic All-America teams in multiple sports categories, with each category having a Team Member of the year within it.
While some sports have their own, individual category, swimming falls into the at-large category. Other sports included in this category are field hockey, lacrosse, golf, tennis, and more. This year, the women’s At-Large team was led by a swimmer, recent Kentucky graduate Asia Seidt.
Seidt was a 21-time All-American swimmer for Kentucky, as well as a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier. Last summer Seidt won the 200 back at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships. She qualified for the NCAA championships all four years at Kentucky.
Last year, at the 2019 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, Seidt was awarded the NCAA Elite 90 award, given to one athlete who qualifies for each NCAA sport’s national championships while maintaining high academics. She was also selected as the 2019 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She graduated from Kentucky with a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in Kinesiology.
Earlier this week Seidt announced that she would be retiring from the sport via an Instagram post.
Both Stanford and Texas had two representatives on the women’s First Team: Erin Voss and Brooke Forde for Stanford and Claire Adams and Alison Gibson for Texas. Adams, on top of making the First Team Academic All-America, was honored as the BIG-12 swimmer of the year for the third straight season. In total 14 swimmers were honored as Academic All-America while holding a 4.0 GPA: Serica Hallstead, Asia Seidt, Allie Surrency, Maddie Baiotto, Talisa Lemke, Makayla Sargent, Anne Hayburn, Eric Knowles, Daniel Kober, Micah Oh, Scott Piper, Coley Sullivan, Nehemiah Mork, and Josh Sorbe.
For the women a total of 20 swimmers were honored as members of the At-large teams, making swimming the most represented sport by a wide margin. On the men’s side, the Team Member of the Year award went to Merrimack College lacrosse player Charlie Bertrand. Overall 17 male swimmers were selected across the three All-America teams, with 7 being chosen for the first team.
2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Claire Adams
|University of Texas
|Sr.
|3.85
|Youth & Community Studies
|Tennis
|Emily Arbuthnott
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|4
|Economics
|Field Hockey
|Kelsey Bing
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|3.95
|Mechanical Engineering
|Fencing
|Gabriela Cecchini
|Ohio State University
|Sr.
|3.99
|Economics / Political Science
|Swimming
|Brooke Forde
|Stanford University
|Jr.
|3.94
|Human Biology
|Swimming
|Alison Gibson
|University of Texas
|Sr.
|3.86
|Advertising
|Swimming
|Serica Hallstead
|United States Military Academy
|Sr.
|4
|Life Science
|Lacrosse
|Katie Hoeg
|University of North Carolina
|Sr.
|3.79
|Biology
|Golf
|Lois Kaye Go
|University of South Carolina
|Sr.
|4
|Accounting / Finance
|Tennis
|Ashley Lahey
|Pepperdine University
|Sr.
|3.95
|Sports Medicine
|Rifle
|Alexa Potts
|Morehead State University
|Sr.
|4
|Legal Studies / History
|Tennis
|Christina Rosca
|Vanderbilt University
|Sr.
|3.75
|Neuroscience
|Swimming
|Asia Seidt
|University of Kentucky
|Sr.
|4
|Kinesiology
|Swimming
|Allie Surrency
|University of Alabama
|Sr.
|4
|Mechanical Engineering
|Swimming
|Erin Voss
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|3.99
|Computer Science
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Faith Anderson
|James Madison University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Maddie Baiotto
|Campbell University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology / Pre-Physical Therapy
|Golf
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Duke University
|Jr.
|3.62
|Statistics
|Rifle
|Meike Drewell
|Murray State University
|Sr.
|4
|Business Administration
|Field Hockey
|Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort
|University of Michigan
|Sr.
|3.58
|Economics
|Ice Hockey
|Jaycee Gebhard
|Robert Morris University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Marketing
|Crew
|Annika Hoffmann
|University of Michigan
|Jr.
|4
|Political Science / Comparative Literature
|Gymnastics
|Madison Kocian
|UCLA
|Sr.
|3.85
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Peyton Kondis
|University of Houston
|Sr.
|3.97
|Kinesiology / Health Sciences
|Swimming
|Lindsey Kozelsky
|University of Minnesota
|Gr.
|3.83/4.00
|Elementary Education (UG), Teaching (G)
|Swimming
|Talisa Lemke
|Bowling Green State University
|Sr.
|4
|Theatre
|Swimming
|Alison Maillard
|Auburn University
|Sr.
|3.87
|Industrial & Systems Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Sammy Mueller
|University of Virginia
|Sr.
|3.71
|Commerce
|Field Hockey
|Katharina Ohmen
|Merrimack College
|Gr.
|3.98/3.94
|Criminology
|Swimming
|Makayla Sargent
|North Carolina State University
|Sr.
|4
|Psychology
|Lacrosse
|Carly Tellekamp
|Towson University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Teaching Special Education (G)
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Crew
|Anna Benton
|University of Dayton
|Sr.
|3.93
|Chemical Engineering / Pre-Med
|Beach Volleyball
|Olivia Beyer
|TCU
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Kinesiology (G)
|Swimming
|Ayla Bonniwell
|Florida State University
|Sr.
|3.87
|Finance
|Golf
|Sydney Bormann
|South Dakota State University
|Sr.
|4
|Human Biology
|Swimming
|Molly Carlson
|Florida State University
|Sr.
|3.84
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Alba Cortina Pou
|University of Alabama
|Sr.
|4
|Finance / Marketing
|Ice Hockey
|Léa-Kristine Demers
|Merrimack College
|Sr.
|4
|Integrative Biology
|Swimming
|Raena Eldridge
|Texas A&M University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Animal Science / Genetics
|Field Hockey
|Rachel Gaines
|App State
|Gr.
|3.94/4.00
|Renewable Energy Engineering (G)
|Swimming
|Anne Hayburn
|Loyola University Maryland
|Sr.
|4
|Accounting
|Lacrosse
|Dana Joss
|Longwood University
|Sr.
|4
|History
|Gymnastics
|Abby Kaufman
|West Virginia University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Exercise Physiology
|Swimming
|Paige Madden
|University of Virginia
|Jr.
|3.63
|Kinesiology
|Swimming
|Robin Neumann
|University of California
|Jr.
|3.92
|Global Studies
|Field Hockey
|Bente van Vlijmen
|Harvard University
|Sr.
|3.55
|Economics
2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Nicolas Albiero
|University of Louisville
|Jr.
|3.94
|Health & Human Performance in Exercise Science
|Ice Hockey
|Morgan Barron
|Cornell University
|Jr.
|3.75
|Applied Economics & Management
|Lacrosse
|Charlie Bertrand
|Merrimack College
|Sr.
|3.91
|Mechanical Engineering
|Ice Hockey
|Adam Brubacher
|RIT
|Gr.
|4.00/3.93
|MBA (U) / Business Marketing (G)
|Lacrosse
|Phil Goss
|Brown University
|Sr.
|4
|Economics / Political Science
|Swimming
|Daniel Hein
|University of Missouri
|Sr.
|3.98
|Mechanical Engineering
|Volleyball
|Miki Jauhiainen
|Brigham Young University
|Sr.
|4
|Computer Science
|Gymnastics
|David Jessen
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|3.72
|Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
|Swimming
|Eric Knowles
|North Carolina State University
|Jr.
|4
|Materials Science Engineering
|Golf
|Colin Kober
|Baylor University
|Sr.
|4
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Daniel Kober
|University of Alabama
|Sr.
|4
|Chemical Engineering
|Rifle
|David Koenders
|West Virginia University
|Sr.
|4
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Micah Oh
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Jr.
|4
|Honors Applied Mathematics
|Tennis
|Jannik Opitz
|Western Michigan University
|Sr.
|4
|Finance
|Swimming
|Scott Piper
|Michigan State University
|Sr.
|4
|Biosystems Engineering
|Swimming
|Coley Sullivan
|Brown University
|Sr.
|4
|Applied Mathematics / Economics
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Tommy Cope
|University of Michigan
|Sr.
|3.87
|Electrical Engineering
|Golf
|Chandler Eaton
|Duke University
|Sr.
|3.7
|Environmental Science / Policy
|Lacrosse
|Conor Gaffney
|Lehigh University
|Sr.
|3.94
|Mechanical Engineering / Finance
|Tennis
|Bailey Gong
|Fresno State
|Sr.
|4
|Mechanical Engineering
|Fencing
|Eoin Gronningsater
|Duke University
|Sr.
|3.81
|Political Science
|Swimming
|Nathaniel Hernandez
|Duke University
|Sr.
|3.67
|Biology
|Ice Hockey
|Edwin Hookenson
|Minnesota State University, Mankato
|Sr.
|3.97
|Finance & Accounting
|Golf
|Mac Meissner
|SMU
|Jr.
|4
|Finance
|Swimming
|Nehemiah Mork
|Michigan State University
|Sr.
|4
|Mechanical Engineering
|Fencing
|Lucas Orts
|Stanford University
|Jr.
|3.96
|Electrical Engineering
|Swimming
|Pawel Sendyk
|University of California, Berkeley
|Sr.
|3.56
|Computer Science
|Tennis
|Carl Soderlund
|University of Virginia
|Sr.
|3.7
|Economics
|Tennis
|Bjorn Thomson
|Texas Tech University
|Sr.
|4
|Sport Management
|Swimming
|Zane Waddell
|University of Alabama
|Sr.
|3.76
|Management Information Systems / Finance
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Chris Adams
|Ball State University
|Sr.
|4
|Accounting
|Tennis
|Bar Botzer
|Wake Forest University
|Jr.
|3.85
|Finance
|Swimming
|Glen Brown
|University of Kentucky
|Sr.
|3.79
|Accounting
|Golf
|Zak Butt
|Winthrop University
|Sr.
|4
|Exercise Science
|Lacrosse
|Christian Daniel
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Jr.
|3.89
|Physics / Astrophysics
|Swimming
|Henry Fusaro
|University of Southern California
|Sr.
|3.71
|Philosophy Politics & Law / Law, History & Culture
|Water Polo
|Ben Hallock
|Stanford University
|Sr.
|3.53
|Economics
|Ice Hockey
|Clark Kuster
|St. Cloud State University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Psychology / Educational Administration
|Ice Hockey
|Strauss Mann
|University of Michigan
|So.
|3.91
|Business Administration
|Golf
|Mason Overstreet
|University of Arkansas
|Sr.
|3.9
|Business Finance
|Swimming
|Ilia Rattsev
|UMBC
|Sr.
|3.97
|Bioinformatics & Computational Biology
|Golf
|Nolan Ray
|Lipscomb University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Accounting
|Fencing
|Duncan Rheingans-Yoo
|Harvard University
|Sr.
|3.9
|Computer Science / Mathematics
|Swimming
|Ted Schubert
|University of Virginia
|Sr.
|3.79
|Inter-Cognitive Science
|Golf
|Sandy Scott
|Texas Tech University
|Sr.
|3.94
|University Studies
|Swimming
|Josh Sorbe
|University of South Dakota
|Sr.
|4
|Political Science / Economics
Academic All-America® of the Year: Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College
