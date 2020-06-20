Asia Seidt Wins 2020 CoSIDA D1 At-Large Academic All-American of the Year

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced their selections for the 2019-2020 Division I Academic All-America At-Large teams, as well as the Team Member of the Year. Each year CoSIDA selects the Academic All-America teams in multiple sports categories, with each category having a Team Member of the year within it.

While some sports have their own, individual category, swimming falls into the at-large category. Other sports included in this category are field hockey, lacrosse, golf, tennis, and more. This year, the women’s At-Large team was led by a swimmer, recent Kentucky graduate Asia Seidt.

Seidt was a 21-time All-American swimmer for Kentucky, as well as a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier. Last summer Seidt won the 200 back at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships. She qualified for the NCAA championships all four years at Kentucky.

Last year, at the 2019 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, Seidt was awarded the NCAA Elite 90 award, given to one athlete who qualifies for each NCAA sport’s national championships while maintaining high academics. She was also selected as the 2019 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She graduated from Kentucky with a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in Kinesiology.

Earlier this week Seidt announced that she would be retiring from the sport via an Instagram post.

Both Stanford and Texas had two representatives on the women’s First Team: Erin Voss and Brooke Forde for Stanford and Claire Adams and Alison Gibson for Texas. Adams, on top of making the First Team Academic All-America, was honored as the BIG-12 swimmer of the year for the third straight season. In total 14 swimmers were honored as Academic All-America while holding a 4.0 GPA: Serica Hallstead, Asia Seidt, Allie Surrency, Maddie Baiotto, Talisa Lemke, Makayla Sargent, Anne Hayburn, Eric Knowles, Daniel Kober, Micah Oh, Scott Piper, Coley Sullivan, Nehemiah Mork, and Josh Sorbe.

For the women a total of 20 swimmers were honored as members of the At-large teams, making swimming the most represented sport by a wide margin. On the men’s side, the Team Member of the Year award went to Merrimack College lacrosse player Charlie Bertrand. Overall 17 male swimmers were selected across the three All-America teams, with 7 being chosen for the first team.

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Claire Adams University of Texas Sr. 3.85 Youth & Community Studies Tennis Emily Arbuthnott Stanford University Sr. 4 Economics Field Hockey Kelsey Bing Stanford University Sr. 3.95 Mechanical Engineering Fencing Gabriela Cecchini Ohio State University Sr. 3.99 Economics / Political Science Swimming Brooke Forde Stanford University Jr. 3.94 Human Biology Swimming Alison Gibson University of Texas Sr. 3.86 Advertising Swimming Serica Hallstead United States Military Academy Sr. 4 Life Science Lacrosse Katie Hoeg University of North Carolina Sr. 3.79 Biology Golf Lois Kaye Go University of South Carolina Sr. 4 Accounting / Finance Tennis Ashley Lahey Pepperdine University Sr. 3.95 Sports Medicine Rifle Alexa Potts Morehead State University Sr. 4 Legal Studies / History Tennis Christina Rosca Vanderbilt University Sr. 3.75 Neuroscience Swimming Asia Seidt University of Kentucky Sr. 4 Kinesiology Swimming Allie Surrency University of Alabama Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Erin Voss Stanford University Sr. 3.99 Computer Science SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Faith Anderson James Madison University Jr. 3.98 Psychology Swimming Maddie Baiotto Campbell University Sr. 4 Biology / Pre-Physical Therapy Golf Jaravee Boonchant Duke University Jr. 3.62 Statistics Rifle Meike Drewell Murray State University Sr. 4 Business Administration Field Hockey Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort University of Michigan Sr. 3.58 Economics Ice Hockey Jaycee Gebhard Robert Morris University Sr. 3.96 Marketing Crew Annika Hoffmann University of Michigan Jr. 4 Political Science / Comparative Literature Gymnastics Madison Kocian UCLA Sr. 3.85 Psychology Swimming Peyton Kondis University of Houston Sr. 3.97 Kinesiology / Health Sciences Swimming Lindsey Kozelsky University of Minnesota Gr. 3.83/4.00 Elementary Education (UG), Teaching (G) Swimming Talisa Lemke Bowling Green State University Sr. 4 Theatre Swimming Alison Maillard Auburn University Sr. 3.87 Industrial & Systems Engineering Lacrosse Sammy Mueller University of Virginia Sr. 3.71 Commerce Field Hockey Katharina Ohmen Merrimack College Gr. 3.98/3.94 Criminology Swimming Makayla Sargent North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Psychology Lacrosse Carly Tellekamp Towson University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Teaching Special Education (G) THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Crew Anna Benton University of Dayton Sr. 3.93 Chemical Engineering / Pre-Med Beach Volleyball Olivia Beyer TCU Gr. 4.00/4.00 Kinesiology (G) Swimming Ayla Bonniwell Florida State University Sr. 3.87 Finance Golf Sydney Bormann South Dakota State University Sr. 4 Human Biology Swimming Molly Carlson Florida State University Sr. 3.84 Psychology Tennis Alba Cortina Pou University of Alabama Sr. 4 Finance / Marketing Ice Hockey Léa-Kristine Demers Merrimack College Sr. 4 Integrative Biology Swimming Raena Eldridge Texas A&M University Sr. 3.97 Animal Science / Genetics Field Hockey Rachel Gaines App State Gr. 3.94/4.00 Renewable Energy Engineering (G) Swimming Anne Hayburn Loyola University Maryland Sr. 4 Accounting Lacrosse Dana Joss Longwood University Sr. 4 History Gymnastics Abby Kaufman West Virginia University Sr. 3.97 Exercise Physiology Swimming Paige Madden University of Virginia Jr. 3.63 Kinesiology Swimming Robin Neumann University of California Jr. 3.92 Global Studies Field Hockey Bente van Vlijmen Harvard University Sr. 3.55 Economics

2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Nicolas Albiero University of Louisville Jr. 3.94 Health & Human Performance in Exercise Science Ice Hockey Morgan Barron Cornell University Jr. 3.75 Applied Economics & Management Lacrosse Charlie Bertrand Merrimack College Sr. 3.91 Mechanical Engineering Ice Hockey Adam Brubacher RIT Gr. 4.00/3.93 MBA (U) / Business Marketing (G) Lacrosse Phil Goss Brown University Sr. 4 Economics / Political Science Swimming Daniel Hein University of Missouri Sr. 3.98 Mechanical Engineering Volleyball Miki Jauhiainen Brigham Young University Sr. 4 Computer Science Gymnastics David Jessen Stanford University Sr. 3.72 Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology Swimming Eric Knowles North Carolina State University Jr. 4 Materials Science Engineering Golf Colin Kober Baylor University Sr. 4 Accounting Swimming Daniel Kober University of Alabama Sr. 4 Chemical Engineering Rifle David Koenders West Virginia University Sr. 4 Psychology Swimming Micah Oh U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 4 Honors Applied Mathematics Tennis Jannik Opitz Western Michigan University Sr. 4 Finance Swimming Scott Piper Michigan State University Sr. 4 Biosystems Engineering Swimming Coley Sullivan Brown University Sr. 4 Applied Mathematics / Economics SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Tommy Cope University of Michigan Sr. 3.87 Electrical Engineering Golf Chandler Eaton Duke University Sr. 3.7 Environmental Science / Policy Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh University Sr. 3.94 Mechanical Engineering / Finance Tennis Bailey Gong Fresno State Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Fencing Eoin Gronningsater Duke University Sr. 3.81 Political Science Swimming Nathaniel Hernandez Duke University Sr. 3.67 Biology Ice Hockey Edwin Hookenson Minnesota State University, Mankato Sr. 3.97 Finance & Accounting Golf Mac Meissner SMU Jr. 4 Finance Swimming Nehemiah Mork Michigan State University Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Fencing Lucas Orts Stanford University Jr. 3.96 Electrical Engineering Swimming Pawel Sendyk University of California, Berkeley Sr. 3.56 Computer Science Tennis Carl Soderlund University of Virginia Sr. 3.7 Economics Tennis Bjorn Thomson Texas Tech University Sr. 4 Sport Management Swimming Zane Waddell University of Alabama Sr. 3.76 Management Information Systems / Finance THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Chris Adams Ball State University Sr. 4 Accounting Tennis Bar Botzer Wake Forest University Jr. 3.85 Finance Swimming Glen Brown University of Kentucky Sr. 3.79 Accounting Golf Zak Butt Winthrop University Sr. 4 Exercise Science Lacrosse Christian Daniel U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 3.89 Physics / Astrophysics Swimming Henry Fusaro University of Southern California Sr. 3.71 Philosophy Politics & Law / Law, History & Culture Water Polo Ben Hallock Stanford University Sr. 3.53 Economics Ice Hockey Clark Kuster St. Cloud State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Psychology / Educational Administration Ice Hockey Strauss Mann University of Michigan So. 3.91 Business Administration Golf Mason Overstreet University of Arkansas Sr. 3.9 Business Finance Swimming Ilia Rattsev UMBC Sr. 3.97 Bioinformatics & Computational Biology Golf Nolan Ray Lipscomb University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Accounting Fencing Duncan Rheingans-Yoo Harvard University Sr. 3.9 Computer Science / Mathematics Swimming Ted Schubert University of Virginia Sr. 3.79 Inter-Cognitive Science Golf Sandy Scott Texas Tech University Sr. 3.94 University Studies Swimming Josh Sorbe University of South Dakota Sr. 4 Political Science / Economics

Academic All-America® of the Year: Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College