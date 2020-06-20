Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Asia Seidt Wins 2020 CoSIDA D1 At-Large Academic All-American of the Year

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced their selections for the 2019-2020 Division I Academic All-America At-Large teams, as well as the Team Member of the Year. Each year CoSIDA selects the Academic All-America teams in multiple sports categories, with each category having a Team Member of the year within it.

While some sports have their own, individual category, swimming falls into the at-large category. Other sports included in this category are field hockey, lacrosse, golf, tennis, and more. This year, the women’s At-Large team was led by a swimmer, recent Kentucky graduate Asia Seidt.

Seidt was a 21-time All-American swimmer for Kentucky, as well as a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier. Last summer Seidt won the 200 back at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships.  She qualified for the NCAA championships all four years at Kentucky.

Last year, at the 2019 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, Seidt was awarded the NCAA Elite 90 award, given to one athlete who qualifies for each NCAA sport’s national championships while maintaining high academics. She was also selected as the 2019 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She graduated from Kentucky with a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in Kinesiology.

Earlier this week Seidt announced that she would be retiring from the sport via an Instagram post.

Both Stanford and Texas had two representatives on the women’s First Team: Erin Voss and Brooke Forde for Stanford and Claire Adams and Alison Gibson for Texas. Adams, on top of making the First Team Academic All-America, was honored as the BIG-12 swimmer of the year for the third straight season. In total 14 swimmers were honored as Academic All-America while holding a 4.0 GPA: Serica Hallstead, Asia Seidt, Allie Surrency, Maddie Baiotto, Talisa Lemke, Makayla Sargent, Anne Hayburn, Eric Knowles, Daniel Kober, Micah Oh, Scott Piper, Coley Sullivan, Nehemiah Mork,  and Josh Sorbe.

For the women a total of 20 swimmers were honored as members of the At-large teams, making swimming the most represented sport by a wide margin. On the men’s side, the Team Member of the Year award went to Merrimack College lacrosse player Charlie Bertrand. Overall 17 male swimmers were selected across the three All-America teams, with 7 being chosen for the first team.

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Claire Adams University of Texas Sr. 3.85 Youth & Community Studies
Tennis Emily Arbuthnott Stanford University Sr. 4 Economics
Field Hockey Kelsey Bing Stanford University Sr. 3.95 Mechanical Engineering
Fencing Gabriela Cecchini Ohio State University Sr. 3.99 Economics / Political Science
Swimming Brooke Forde Stanford University Jr. 3.94 Human Biology
Swimming Alison Gibson University of Texas Sr. 3.86 Advertising
Swimming Serica Hallstead United States Military Academy Sr. 4 Life Science
Lacrosse Katie Hoeg University of North Carolina Sr. 3.79 Biology
Golf Lois Kaye Go University of South Carolina Sr. 4 Accounting / Finance
Tennis Ashley Lahey Pepperdine University Sr. 3.95 Sports Medicine
Rifle Alexa Potts Morehead State University Sr. 4 Legal Studies / History
Tennis Christina Rosca Vanderbilt University Sr. 3.75 Neuroscience
Swimming Asia Seidt University of Kentucky Sr. 4 Kinesiology
Swimming Allie Surrency University of Alabama Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering
Swimming Erin Voss Stanford University Sr. 3.99 Computer Science
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Faith Anderson James Madison University Jr. 3.98 Psychology
Swimming Maddie Baiotto Campbell University Sr. 4 Biology / Pre-Physical Therapy
Golf Jaravee Boonchant Duke University Jr. 3.62 Statistics
Rifle Meike Drewell Murray State University Sr. 4 Business Administration
Field Hockey Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort University of Michigan Sr. 3.58 Economics
Ice Hockey Jaycee Gebhard Robert Morris University Sr. 3.96 Marketing
Crew Annika Hoffmann University of Michigan Jr. 4 Political Science / Comparative Literature
Gymnastics Madison Kocian UCLA Sr. 3.85 Psychology
Swimming Peyton Kondis University of Houston Sr. 3.97 Kinesiology / Health Sciences
Swimming Lindsey Kozelsky University of Minnesota Gr. 3.83/4.00 Elementary Education (UG), Teaching (G)
Swimming Talisa Lemke Bowling Green State University Sr. 4 Theatre
Swimming Alison Maillard Auburn University Sr. 3.87 Industrial & Systems Engineering
Lacrosse Sammy Mueller University of Virginia Sr. 3.71 Commerce
Field Hockey Katharina Ohmen Merrimack College Gr. 3.98/3.94 Criminology
Swimming Makayla Sargent North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Psychology
Lacrosse Carly Tellekamp Towson University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Teaching Special Education (G)
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Crew Anna Benton University of Dayton Sr. 3.93 Chemical Engineering / Pre-Med
Beach Volleyball Olivia Beyer TCU Gr. 4.00/4.00 Kinesiology (G)
Swimming Ayla Bonniwell Florida State University Sr. 3.87 Finance
Golf Sydney Bormann South Dakota State University Sr. 4 Human Biology
Swimming Molly Carlson Florida State University Sr. 3.84 Psychology
Tennis Alba Cortina Pou University of Alabama Sr. 4 Finance / Marketing
Ice Hockey Léa-Kristine Demers Merrimack College Sr. 4 Integrative Biology
Swimming Raena Eldridge Texas A&M University Sr. 3.97 Animal Science / Genetics
Field Hockey Rachel Gaines App State Gr. 3.94/4.00 Renewable Energy Engineering (G)
Swimming Anne Hayburn Loyola University Maryland Sr. 4 Accounting
Lacrosse Dana Joss Longwood University Sr. 4 History
Gymnastics Abby Kaufman West Virginia University Sr. 3.97 Exercise Physiology
Swimming Paige Madden University of Virginia Jr. 3.63 Kinesiology
Swimming Robin Neumann University of California Jr. 3.92 Global Studies
Field Hockey Bente van Vlijmen Harvard University Sr. 3.55 Economics

2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Nicolas Albiero University of Louisville Jr. 3.94 Health & Human Performance in Exercise Science
Ice Hockey Morgan Barron Cornell University Jr. 3.75 Applied Economics & Management
Lacrosse Charlie Bertrand Merrimack College Sr. 3.91 Mechanical Engineering
Ice Hockey Adam Brubacher RIT Gr. 4.00/3.93 MBA (U) / Business Marketing (G)
Lacrosse Phil Goss Brown University Sr. 4 Economics / Political Science
Swimming Daniel Hein University of Missouri Sr. 3.98 Mechanical Engineering
Volleyball Miki Jauhiainen Brigham Young University Sr. 4 Computer Science
Gymnastics David Jessen Stanford University Sr. 3.72 Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
Swimming Eric Knowles North Carolina State University Jr. 4 Materials Science Engineering
Golf Colin Kober Baylor University Sr. 4 Accounting
Swimming Daniel Kober University of Alabama Sr. 4 Chemical Engineering
Rifle David Koenders West Virginia University Sr. 4 Psychology
Swimming Micah Oh U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 4 Honors Applied Mathematics
Tennis Jannik Opitz Western Michigan University Sr. 4 Finance
Swimming Scott Piper Michigan State University Sr. 4 Biosystems Engineering
Swimming Coley Sullivan Brown University Sr. 4 Applied Mathematics / Economics
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Tommy Cope University of Michigan Sr. 3.87 Electrical Engineering
Golf Chandler Eaton Duke University Sr. 3.7 Environmental Science / Policy
Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh University Sr. 3.94 Mechanical Engineering / Finance
Tennis Bailey Gong Fresno State Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering
Fencing Eoin Gronningsater Duke University Sr. 3.81 Political Science
Swimming Nathaniel Hernandez Duke University Sr. 3.67 Biology
Ice Hockey Edwin Hookenson Minnesota State University, Mankato Sr. 3.97 Finance & Accounting
Golf Mac Meissner SMU Jr. 4 Finance
Swimming Nehemiah Mork Michigan State University Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering
Fencing Lucas Orts Stanford University Jr. 3.96 Electrical Engineering
Swimming Pawel Sendyk University of California, Berkeley Sr. 3.56 Computer Science
Tennis Carl Soderlund University of Virginia Sr. 3.7 Economics
Tennis Bjorn Thomson Texas Tech University Sr. 4 Sport Management
Swimming Zane Waddell University of Alabama Sr. 3.76 Management Information Systems / Finance
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Chris Adams Ball State University Sr. 4 Accounting
Tennis Bar Botzer Wake Forest University Jr. 3.85 Finance
Swimming Glen Brown University of Kentucky Sr. 3.79 Accounting
Golf Zak Butt Winthrop University Sr. 4 Exercise Science
Lacrosse Christian Daniel U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 3.89 Physics / Astrophysics
Swimming Henry Fusaro University of Southern California Sr. 3.71 Philosophy Politics & Law / Law, History & Culture
Water Polo Ben Hallock Stanford University Sr. 3.53 Economics
Ice Hockey Clark Kuster St. Cloud State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Psychology / Educational Administration
Ice Hockey Strauss Mann University of Michigan So. 3.91 Business Administration
Golf Mason Overstreet University of Arkansas Sr. 3.9 Business Finance
Swimming Ilia Rattsev UMBC Sr. 3.97 Bioinformatics & Computational Biology
Golf Nolan Ray Lipscomb University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Accounting
Fencing Duncan Rheingans-Yoo Harvard University Sr. 3.9 Computer Science / Mathematics
Swimming Ted Schubert University of Virginia Sr. 3.79 Inter-Cognitive Science
Golf Sandy Scott Texas Tech University Sr. 3.94 University Studies
Swimming Josh Sorbe University of South Dakota Sr. 4 Political Science / Economics

Academic All-America® of the Year: Charlie Bertrand, Merrimack College

