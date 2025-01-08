Arizona Women defeat NAU With Victories in Almost Every Event

Arizona vs NAU

Tucson, AZ

January 3, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

The University of Arizona women’s team defeated Northern Arizona University on Friday 162.5 to 80.5, winning most of the events. This marks the 6th dual meet win of the season for the Wildcats, improving their record to 6-2.

Arizona was led by Junior Malia Rausch and her two event wins, and they also showed off their sprint freestyle skills going 1-2-3 in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Rausch was the only double-event winner, taking the top spot in the 200 free (1:52.06) and the 500 free (5:03.12).

In the 50 free, senior Lexi Dusherer took the win in 23.27 over teammates Riley Botton (23.26), and Julia Urbanowski (23.26). The 100 freestyle went to Alyssa Schwengel in 50.43, with Julia Wozniak (51.37) and Riley Botton (51.46) rounding out the top three.

Arizona took the top two positions in both relay events. Their 400 medley relay ‘A’ team of Paige Armstrong (57.19), Eleni Gewalt (1:02.41), Maryam Sheikhalizadenhkhangh (54.55), Alyssa Schwengel (50.10) went 3:44.25 to touch over three seconds ahead of their B-relay. The 200 free relay touched in 1:32.09 with Julia Wozniak (23.44), Alyssa Schwengel (22.88), Lexi Duchsherer (22.62), and Riley Botton (23.15).

Other Arizona swimming event winners were Ava Sutphin in the 100 free (10:24.52), Julia Wozniak in the 200 IM (2:05.85), and Kayman Neal in the 200 back (2:00.80). They also won the 1-meter diving event with junior Zara Ayazi scoring 286.73.

Northern Arizona had three event winners, two swimmers and one diver. Both of their swimming wins came in 200s of stroke. Junior Elsa Musselman won the 200 fly by a little over two seconds in 2:04.47, and junior Cydnie Perkins won the 200 breaststroke in 2:20.18.

Finally, Mackenna Stocker picked up the third NAU win in the women’s 3-meter diving event, scoring 262.43.

Arizona’s next meet is January 18th vs Minnesota.

NAU is back in action January 24-25 vs Utah Tech.