Freshmen Women, Senior Men lead Auburn To Dominant Sweep of Georgia Tech

AUBURN VS GEORGIA TECH

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Atlanta, Ga.

SCY (25 yards)

Women’s Team Scores Auburn 216, Georgia Tech 84 Georgia Tech 243, Carson-Newman 42

Men’s Team Scores Auburn 204.5, Georgia Tech 96.5 Georgia Tech 250, Carson-Newman 43



Auburn kicked off the new year with a dominant performance on Tuesday against Georgia Tech, rolling to big victories as both the men and women more than doubled up the Yellow Jackets on the road.

Carson-Newman was also in action at the meet, though their performances were only scored against Georgia Tech—the Yellow Jackets earned dominant wins over the Eagles to walk away with a split.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Auburn women won 14 of 16 events en route to blowing out Georgia Tech by a final score of 216-84, with their freshmen leading the way.

First-year swimmers Julia Strojnowska and Audrey Crawford picked up two individual wins apiece on the day, and another freshman, Lora Komoroczy, also claimed a victory.

Strojnowska was dominant in the distance free events, winning the 1000 early in the meet in a time of 9:51.28, putting her 25 seconds clear of the runner-up, and she followed up by winning the 500 free in 4:51.20, more than five seconds ahead of the field.

The Canadian native set lifetime bests of 4:44.44 in the 500 free and 9:47.98 in the 1000 free during the first semester.

After placing 3rd in the 200 fly in her first swim of the meet (2:01.45), with Auburn teammates Carissa Rinard (1:58.07) and Abigail Gibbons (1:59.38) going 1-2, Crawford won the 200 breast (2:13.48) and 200 IM (2:01.25) in quick succession to close out the day.

In the 200 breast, Crawford went 1-2 with teammate Zoey Zeller (2:14.10), while in the 200 IM, the Tigers again went 1-2, with fellow freshman Komoroczy the runner-up in 2:02.09.

Crawford set a best time of 2:10.85 in the 200 breast in late October, while in the 200 IM, her PB was produced at the Georgia Tech Fall Invite in November in 1:59.02.

Komoroczy’s win came in the 100 back, where the Hungarian native clocked 52.72 to lead teammates Ellie Waldrep (53.53) and Kyla Maloney (54.70).

Komoroczky, who set a best time of 51.83 in October, represented Hungary at Short Course Worlds last month in Budapest, placing 10th in the women’s 50 back and 21st in the 50 fly.

The other double-winner for Auburn was senior Polina Nevmovenko, who prevailed in the 100 free (48.98) and 200 free (1:46.41) while placing 4th in the 50 free (22.90) in between those two swims.

In the 50 free, Auburn senior Lexie Mulvihill topped the field in 22.50, with Georgia Tech’s Anna Hadjiloizou (22.68) and Nina Stanisavljevic (22.81) taking 2nd and 3rd.

Mulvihill also played a key role on both of Auburn’s winning relays.

In the 200 medley relay, Komoroczy (24.15), Stasya Makarova (27.88), Abigail Gibbons (23.92) and Mulvihill (21.85) combined for a time of 1:37.80, with Auburn going 1-2 as the ‘B’ squad placing 2nd in 1:38.84.

In the 400 free relay, Nevmovenko (49.19), Lisa Klevanovich (49.50), Kate Murray (50.51) and Mulvihill (48.53) ran away with the win for the Tigers in 3:17.73, with Georgia Tech a distant runner-up in 3:20.51.

Other winners for Auburn included Makarova in the 100 breast (1:00.14), Morgan Carteaux in the 100 fly (52.82), leading a 1-2-3-4 sweep, and Kyleigh Kidd in the 3-meter diving event.

Georgia Tech’s lone win in the pool came from junior Phoebe Wright, who narrowly edged out Auburn’s Maggie McGuire in the 200 back, 1:56.61 to 1:56.63. Wright set a season-best of 1:55.50 in November.

The Yellow Jackets also saw a win come from fifth-year Anna Bradescu in the 1-meter diving event, where she scored 284.55 to edge out Auburn’s Kidd (281.70).

MEN’S RECAP

The Auburn men won 12 events on the way to their big win over Georgia Tech, spreading the wealth as eight different swimmers picked up individual wins to go along with a sweep of the relays.

Leading the charge for the Tigers were seniors Mason Mathias and Nate Stoffle, who picked up two individual victories apeice.

Mathias led a podium sweep for Auburn in the 1000 free, clocking 9:04.29 to dip under his unofficial season-best time of 9:05.54 set on the way in his 1650 free at the Georgia Tech Fall Invite. He followed up by topping the 500 free field by seven seconds in 4:21.24, with his season-best sitting at 4:14.03.

Stoffle rolled to victories in the 100 back (46.11) and 200 back (1:42.79), having set respective season-bests of 45.04 and 1:39.36 in November.

He nearly went three-for-three but fell to teammate Sohib Khaled in a close battle in the 100 fly, 47.29 to 47.42. Both swimmers set season-bests in the 46-low range in November.

He also led off the winning 200 medley relay in 21.40, being followed by Henry Bethel (23.84), Kalle Makinen (20.44) and Logan Tirheimer (19.10) as they touched in 1:24.78.

Makinen won the 50 free (19.74), Tirheimer won the 100 free (43.65), and Jon Vanzandt topped the 200 free (1:35.51) for Auburn, and that trio teamed up with Ryan Husband to close things out in the 400 free relay.

Makinen (43.93), Husband (42.88), Tirheimer (43.39) and Vanzandt (43.40) combined for a time of 2:53.60, topping Georgia Tech (2:55.62) by two seconds while coming within three seconds of their tapered time from November (2:50.42).

Auburn junior Danny Schmidt won the 200 fly in 1:46.02, and then went head-to-head with Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka in a razor-thin battle in the 200 IM.

Saka pulled ahead on the breaststroke leg and held off Schmidt coming home, touching in 1:46.20 to inch out Schmidt (1:46.21) by .01.

Schmidt was also in action in the 200 breast, placing 3rd behind teammates Britton Spann (1:59.74) and Jacques Rathle (2:00.06) in 2:01.34.

Georgia Tech freshman Uros Zivanovic won the 100 breast in a time of 52.70, narrowly missing his lifetime best of 52.61 set in November.

The Yellow Jackets also picked up a sweep of the diving events, as sophomore Max Fowler comfortably topped the field in the 1-meter (379.50) and 3-meter (405.30) events.

Auburn returns to action on Saturday, hosting South Carolina, while Georgia Tech welcomes ACC foe Duke to the McAuley Aquatic Center on January 17th and 18th.