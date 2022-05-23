Arizona Picks Up Hawaiian Winter Juniors Qualifier Briscoe Beaton for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Arizona has received a verbal commitment from Hawaiian Winter Juniors Qualifier Briscoe Beaton. A member of the graduating class of 2023, Beaton swims for the Kamehameha Swim Club (KSC) in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is the top Hawaiian recruit of 2023 based on a variety of factors such as versatility, best times, and placing at big meets.

I chose Arizona because of the family and culture the team has built. All the swimmers on the team believe in putting others over themselves and lifting up one another. The coaches are very nice and value the growth of you as a person just as much or more than you as a swimmer.

Beaton is a 24-time Hawaii State Champion at the club level. He does not compete at the high school level, instead training and racing with KSC year-round.

Mainly specializing in distance freestyle, Beaton also regularly competes in events such as the 200 fly and 400 IM. He is a member of the Hawaiian state-record-holding 800 free relay team.

Best times in SCY:

200 free – 1:40.18

1000 free – 9:21.20

1650 free – 15:43.76

200 fly – 1:51.59

400 IM – 3.59.21

Beaton has been swimming for about four years and has shown significant improvements over that short period of time. In 2019, his best time in the 1650 was 16:27.08 and it is now down to 15:43.76. In the 1000, he has dropped over 15 seconds since 2021, clocking a 9:21.20 this past March at Sectionals. His previous best time was a 9:36 done last November.

He has shown similar drops across other events, achieving the Winter Junior Nationals qualifying times in the 1000 and 1650 yard freestyles, as well as the 200, 400, and 800 meter freestyles.

If Beaton continues these improvements during his senior year, he could be a key contributor for Arizona when he arrives in the fall of 2023.

At the Pac-12 Championships in 2022, the Wildcats finished 5th out of the 6 teams. In the 1650, Arizona’s Brooks Fail was the champion with a time of 14:41.22. Aside from Fail, a fifth-year senior who will not be returning, the Wildcats’ highest finish was 14th, so this group, along with the team as a whole, is in rebuilding mode. With Beaton’s current best time, he would squeeze in near the end of the pack in 20th. However, if he continues to improve as he spends more time in the pool, he could become a real asset to Arizona’s currently sparse distance group.

Arizona is just starting to receive verbal commitments from junior recruits. Beaton will be joining Will Meyers and Sean Christianson in Tuscon for the 2023-2024 season.

