Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace Explains Return to Swimming with NC State

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – 3 ROUNDS:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.17, Austin 2016

WINNER: MARGO GEER – 24.90

  • Round 1: Margo Geer topped round 1, just off her prelims time in 24.89. Also advancing were Yufei Zhang (25.21), Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (25.29), and Ky-Lee Perry (25.64).
  • Round 2: Geer was once again the only swimmer to break 25, touching in 24.91. Zhang (25.25) will join her in the final.
  • Round 3: Geer won the head-to-head matchup in 24.90. Zhang cleared 25 seconds to touch 2nd in 24.99.

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace Explains Return to Swimming with NC State"

ACC fan

AVW is such a great athlete and class act! I would not be surprised to see her go lifetime bests
this summer with the NC STATE program. Wishing her all the best!

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Swimmer

Interesting comment about the egos at SwimMAC!

7 hours 39 minutes ago
Sccoach

Yeah really, if you are going to make a comment like that please name names!!!

6 hours 53 minutes ago
Hswimmer

I’m sure it was obvious you know who was there at the time… cough Lochte

6 hours 47 minutes ago
completelyconquered

You really think she’d say that with Lochte right there? Did you watch the whole video?

3 hours 56 minutes ago
Hswimmer

I know…

3 hours 54 minutes ago
completelyconquered

No, I don’t think you do. Lochte isn’t the one with an ego.

2 hours 47 minutes ago
Hswimmer

HAHA ok……..

2 hours 14 minutes ago

