Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – 3 ROUNDS:
- Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.17, Austin 2016
WINNER: MARGO GEER – 24.90
- Round 1: Margo Geer topped round 1, just off her prelims time in 24.89. Also advancing were Yufei Zhang (25.21), Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (25.29), and Ky-Lee Perry (25.64).
- Round 2: Geer was once again the only swimmer to break 25, touching in 24.91. Zhang (25.25) will join her in the final.
- Round 3: Geer won the head-to-head matchup in 24.90. Zhang cleared 25 seconds to touch 2nd in 24.99.
8 Comments on "Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace Explains Return to Swimming with NC State"
AVW is such a great athlete and class act! I would not be surprised to see her go lifetime bests
this summer with the NC STATE program. Wishing her all the best!
Interesting comment about the egos at SwimMAC!
Yeah really, if you are going to make a comment like that please name names!!!
I’m sure it was obvious you know who was there at the time… cough Lochte
You really think she’d say that with Lochte right there? Did you watch the whole video?
I know…
No, I don’t think you do. Lochte isn’t the one with an ego.
HAHA ok……..