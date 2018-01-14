2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 4 Timed Finals Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Austin came to a close today. Swimmers competed in timed finals on Sunday morning. The men and women both swam the 1500 free.

In the women’s mile, Chilean distance free standout Kristel Kobrich controlled the race, winning in 16:17.11. That was just 2 seconds shy of the Pool Record, which is listed as a 16:15.56 done by Kim Linehan in 2015. NC State All-American Hannah Moore picked up another medal with her 16:33.42 for silver. Winter National mile champion and Indiana postgrad Ashley Neidigh rounded out the medals in 16:36.12, about 3.5 second shy of her lifetime best. Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole hit a big personal best for 4th in 16:45.74. Her previous best time according to the USA Swimming database was a 17:27.06 from June 2017.

Japanese distance ace Shogo Takeda took the men’s mile, breaking away from fellow Japanese freestyler Shingo Nakaya with 500 to go. Takeda won the race in 15:13.16. Indiana postgrade Zane Grothe, the Winter National champion and American Record holder in the short course mile, tried to run down Nakaya with his signature closing speed. Grothe closed a 4-second gap after the 1000-meter mark, flipping hundredths ahead of Nakaya with 50 to go, but Nakaya came through with a faster final split to beat Grothe for silver, 15:16.87 to 15:17.34. NC State All-American Anton Ipsen also cleared 15:20 to take 4th in 15:19.42.