Kalisz, Grothe, Li Bingjie Lead TYR Pro Swim Standings after Austin

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

After the end of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series meet at Austin, Chase Kalisz and Zane Grothe are tied for the overall men’s point lead, while China’s 15-year-old Li Bingjie leads the women’s standings.

Kalisz and Grothe each won three individual events and took third in one for a total of 16 points and $3,200.00, while Li combined three individual wins for $3,000.00 and 15 points. Kalisz is fighting to defend his title, after winning the $10,000 bonus and 1-year BMW lease that comes with the end-of-series high-point award last year.

The overall scoring system remains the same as it has in previous years, with $1,000 and five points as the top prize for Olympic individual event winners. However, this year the shootout events have put even more money at stake. Shootouts do not result in any overall points, which is why a swimmer like Michael Andrew with strong shootout performances but no medals in the other individual events will come away from this weekend with $1,200 and 0 points.

Olympic Event Scoring Breakdown

1st: $1,000 (5 points)

2nd: $600 (3 points)

3rd: $200 (1 point)

Shootout 50s Scoring Breakdown

Round 1 winners: $200

Round 2 winners: $400

Round 3 winner: $600

Based on our interpretation of USA Swimming’s Pro Swim Series scoring rules, the shootout 50 freestyles also do not result in series points (since the shootout format is not the Olympic format). However, the 50 frees will count for series points at Pro Swim meets where they are swam in the normal format. In addition, the “mystery order” 200 IMs and the mixed medley relays do not count for series points or prize money.

In addition, it’s always worth noting that swimmers will accept or decline prize money in accordance with the NCAA-eligibility standards.

Women’s Overall PSS Standings and Prize Money after Austin

Rank Athlete Points Money 1 Li Bingjie 15 $3,000.00 2 Melanie Margalis 11 $2,200.00 3 Taylor Ruck 10 $2,000.00 4 Hannah Moore 8 $1,600.00 4 Regan Smith 8 $2,800.00 4 Kristel Kobrich 8 $1,600.00 7 Zhang Yufei 6 $2,400.00 8 Amanda Kendall 5 $2,200.00 8 Peng Xuwei 5 $1,200.00 8 Chloe Tutton 5 $1,000.00 8 Alys Thomas 5 $1,000.00 8 Katie Meili 5 $1,600.00 8 Sydney Pickrem 5 $1,000.00 14 Madisyn Cox 3 $800.00 14 Emily Escobedo 3 $600.00 14 Rachel Nichol 3 $800.00 14 Margo Geer 3 $1,800.00 18 Rebecca Smith 1 $200.00 18 Breeja Larson 1 $400.00 18 Olivia Smoliga 1 $800.00 18 Hali Flickinger 1 $200.00 18 Molly Hannis 1 $1,400.00 18 Kayla Sanchez 1 $200.00 18 Sophie Cattermole 1 $200.00 18 Ashley Neidigh 1 $200.00 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 0 $200.00 Ky-lee Perry 0 $200.00 Jade Hannah 0 $200.00 Hellen Moffitt 0 $200.00 Harriet Jones 0 $200.00

Men’s Overall PSS Standings and Prize Money after Austin