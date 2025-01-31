arena Swim of the Week: Kyle Peck Slashes Full Second Off 100 Fly PB In 44.74

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Last weekend’s Eddie Reese Showdown featured a number of electric performances, as four of the top college programs in the country converged for some exciting racing in front of a packed house in Austin.

Although he wasn’t one of the event winners, Texas freshman Kyle Peck made one of the biggest impressions at the competition, going three-for-three in lifetime best times while adding some blistering relay splits for the Longhorns.

The headlining swim of Peck’s meet came in the 100 fly, where the 19-year-old knocked more than a second off his two-month-old personal best time in 44.74, rocketing him up the NCAA season rankings and the all-time performers list in Texas school history.

Peck’s swim improved on his previous best of 45.77, set at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in November.

Split Comparison

Peck, 2024 Texas Invite (Finals) Peck, 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown 21.52 21.04 45.77 (24.25) 44.74 (23.70)

RACE VIDEO

This was his fourth time lowering his PB in the event during his freshman year, having come in with a lifetime best of 46.99 set in March 2024 at the NCSA Swimming Championships.

Peck’s Personal Best Progression, 100 Fly (SCY)

2024 NCSAs (March 22) – 46.99

2024 Texas v. Indiana (November 1) – 46.43

2024 Texas Invite Prelims (November 21) – 46.08

2024 Texas Invite Finals (November 21) – 45.77

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown (January 24) – 44.74

Texas is renowned for its ability to produce elite 100 fly swimmers, with the Longhorns memorably landing six swimmers into the NCAA ‘A’ final at the 2015 Men’s NCAA Championships.

With all of that success in its history, Peck impressively moves up to #6 on the all-time performers’ list for Texas, while one of his teammates, Olympic champion Hubert Kos, swam a best time of his own at the meet to rank #2 all-time.

All-Time Texas Performers, Men’s 100 Fly (SCY)

Joseph Schooling, 43.75 – 2017 NCAA Championships Hubert Kos, 44.05 – 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown Jack Conger, 44.35 – 2017 NCAA Championships Alvin Jiang, 44.50 – 2021 NCAA Championships Ian Crocker, 44.72 – 2004 Big 12 Championships Kyle Peck, 44.74 – 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown Maxime Rooney, 44.83 – 2019 Minnesota Invite Tripp Cooper, 45.06 – 2015 NCAA Championships Zac Van Zandt, 45.07 – 2022 NCAA Championships Sam Pomajevich, 45.26 – 2021 NCAA Championships

Peck placed 3rd in the 100 fly behind ASU’s Ilya Kharun and Kos, racing in the ‘A’ final (fastest-seeded heat, with two swimmers from each school), while in his other two events, he raced in the ‘B’ final as he wasn’t entered as one of Texas’ two fastest men.

Despite that, Peck touched 1st in the ‘B’ final of both the 100 back (45.02) and 200 back (1:39.36), and his times ended up being 2nd-fastest overall, only trailing Kos.

Peck’s swim in the 100 back lowered his previous of 45.68 and moves him into a tie for #8 all-time in school history, while his time in the 200 back marked his first time sub-1:40 (previously 1:40.23) and ranks 10th all-time in Texas history.

In the NCAA this season, Peck now ranks 7th in the 100 back, 8th in the 100 fly and tied for 9th in the 200 back.

In addition to his individual swims, Peck hit a 50 back PB of 21.44 leading off the Texas ‘B’ 200 medley relay, while he had some blazing-fast legs on the free relays.

In the 200 free relay, his 18.98 split on the ‘B’ team was quicker than two of Texas’ ‘A’ team legs, while in the 400 free relay, his 41.73 split on the ‘B’ relay was faster than the entire ‘A’ lineup.

See arena North America here.

Follow arena USA on Instagram here.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.