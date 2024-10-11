arena Swim of the Week: English Swimmer Breaks Pair of Guinness World Records In One Day

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Mark O’Brien, a 55-year-old Englishman, made history on Sept. 1, swimming to a pair of world records in two different countries.

O’Brien set out to break the Guinness World Records for the fastest time in the men’s 50 and 100 freestyle done by a swimmer living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a terminal illness that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord that he was diagnosed with in 2022.

First racing in the English town of Luton, O’Brien put up a time of 36.10 in the 50 free, breaking the previous Guinness World Record for the fastest time done by someone living with MND of 38.92.

O’Brien then boarded a flight with his supporters to Dublin, where he was planning on racing the 100 free at the National Aquatic Center in the Irish capital.

The Rickmansworth native successfully completed the double, clocking 1:29.12 in the 100 free to knock off the previous record by some 10 seconds.

“It feels amazing to have broken both records,” O’Brien told RICKYnews. “I did not realize how different the two distances are in terms of training, technique, and breathing. Also, it took a small army of volunteers to make the attempts happen.

“I chose the 50m in the UK and 100m in Ireland as I hold dual citizenship. I lost my dad a few years ago during COVID-19 and none of our Irish family and friends could be at his funeral. The 100m therefore was particularly special to honor my dad.

With his record-breaking day, O’Brien aimed to raise money for MND research and support services.

“My goal was to give hope and inspiration to anyone suffering with a terminal illness, that although our time on this planet may be shorter than most, we can still try and make a difference and to never give up.”

🏅 Huge congrats to @warriormarkmnd for setting two Guinness World Records in one day 🌟🏊‍♂️

Despite battling MND, Mark conquered the challenge 🥳! Thank you so much to everyone who supported him 💜#MarkOBrien #ChallengingMND pic.twitter.com/HLDQfclXAv — Challenging MND (@challengingmnd) September 3, 2024

O’Brien also holds the record for the longest un-aided, non-stop open water swim by someone living with MND (11 km), which he set in 2023.

See arena North America here.

Follow arena USA on Instagram here.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.