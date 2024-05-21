Applications Open To Represent U.S. At 2025 Ice Swimming World Championships

Courtesy: IISA

The International Ice Swimming Association USA (IISAUSA) has released the TEAM USA swimmer participation interest request form for the International Ice Swimming Association World Championship 2025 in Molveno, Italy, January 13th-19th, 2025.

For more information about the 2025 Ice Swimming World Championships, click here.

Interested U.S. ice swimmers please reply to Team USA 2025 World Championship Ice Swimmer Interest Form no later than June 15, 2024 for team consideration.

To apply, click here.

The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) was formed in 2009, with a vision to make ice swimming an Olympic Sport, holds swims in 46 countries, represents 73 countries around the world, and currently has 5,480 international swimmer members. IISA USA launched in 2021 has 335 ice swimmer members.