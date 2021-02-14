Annika McEnroe Wins 3 Races in 3 Strokes on Day 3 of SC State Championships

SOUTH CAROLINA SENIOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (USA SWIMMING)

February 11-14, 2021

Middle Tyger YMCA, Duncan, South Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Y-Spartaquatics’s Annika McEnroe won three individual events to highlight Day 3 of the South Carolina Senior State Championships.

The meet kicked off with the girls’ 100 back, in which McEnroe, a Cal commit, won by almost 2 seconds in a personal best time of 54.10. She then came back two events later to dominate the 20o breast, topping the field by over 5 seconds. Her winning time of 2:12.32 was a personal best by .11. McEnroe’s third win came in the 100 fly, which she won in 53.46.

This means that not only did McEnroe win 3 races in the same session, but she won 3 races in 3 different strokes in the same session.

Also picking up a win on the women’s side was McEnroe’s younger sister Kirsti, who won the 500 free in 4:55.39. That time is just a second off of her lifetime best of 4:54.36.

On the boys’ side, Palmetto Aquatics’s Tanner Edwards picked up two wins of his own, touching first in the 100 back and 100 fly. In the 100 back, he was the only swimmer in the field to finish under 50, winning in a time of 49.96. In the 100 fly, his time of 50.74 finished just ahead of South Carolina Swim Club’s James Winterfield, winner of the 200 free on Day 2, who grabbed second in 50.90.

Other Day 3 Winners:

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3

Combined:

Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club – 1,695 Team Greenville – 1,560 South Carolina Swim Club – 1,481.5 Palmetto Aquatics – 997 Carolina Aquatics – 813.5

Boys:

Team Greenville – 885 South Carolina Swim Club – 694.5 Palmetto Aquatics – 679 Y-Spartaquatics – 607 Carolina Aquatics – 429

Girls: