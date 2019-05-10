Andrea Vergani’s Doping Hearing Set For June 6th

You can read our original report in Italian on SwimSwam Italia here.

Emerging sprinter Andrea Vergani of Italy will have his National Anti-Doping Tribunal hearing on June 6th of this year at 9:30am.

As we reported last month, the 21-year-old Italian National Champion tested positive for cannabis. The reported positive result came from a test conducted on April 2nd of this year, conducted at the Italian National Championships in Riccione. At those Championships, Vergani took the Italian National title in the men’s 50m freestyle, clocking a time of 21.53, a mark that ranks him as #3 in the world.

He has been on temporary suspension by Italy’s Anti-Doping Federation, NADO Italia, since his positive test was revealed.

His most likely absence from this summer’s World Championships is indeed a blow to the Italian team, as the freestyle ace has proven he’s got chops on the elite international scene. Vergani took 50m free bronze at last year’s European Championships and was a critical member of his nation’s 4x50m freestyle relay that also won bronze at the 201 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.