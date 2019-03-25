Amy Bilquist & Katie McLaughlin: “I feel like we won” (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

100 FREESTYLE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Arkansas freshman Anna Hopkin led through the 50 in 22.03, but Louisville’s Mallory Comerfordchased her down on the final 25 with a new Pool Record time of 46.24. Comerford remains the 2nd fastest ever and put up the 6th fastest time in history. Hopkin was 2nd in 46.56, breaking her tie with Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace for 6th fastest all-time. Hopkin clipped her best by a few hundredths, while Comerford was a few hundredths off her best from 2018.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey moved ahead of Missy Franklin to #8 all-time as she finished 3rd in a lifetime best 46.64. Despite swimming with a taped up arm after being injured on last night’s relay finish, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil still broke 47, taking 4th in 46.97. Tennessee’s Erika Brown, the 5th fastest ever in this event, placed 5th tonight in 46.99.

200 BUTTERFLY

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

USC’s Louise Hansson, the 100 fly champion, stuck to her typical race plan as she was way under record pace up front in 24.42. Hansson turned in 51.81 at the 100, nearly 2 seconds under record pace. The field started to close in on the 3rd 50, but Hansson still led with a 1:20.33 and a second under record pace. Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was also under record pace at the 150, with Stanford’s defending champElla Eastin charging.

Hansson and McLaughlin were fading on the final 50 as Eastin made her move, but Hansson did enough to hold on and win it in 1:50.26 to Eastin’s 1:50.46. ACC Champion Grace Oglesby ran down McLaughlin for 3rd in 1:50.80, while McLaughlin dropped over a second to take 4th in 1:51.09. Oglesby’s time was a best by nearly 1.5 seconds. After tonight’s race, Hansson moves ahead of Kelsi Dahlia as the 3rd fastest ever. Oglesby is now the 5th fastest ever, and McLaughlin is the 7th fastest ever.