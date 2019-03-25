Pro Swim Series Ticket Prices Spike to $149 (All-Session) in Richmond

Tickets for the 3rd stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia and Bloomington, Indiana are on sale now, and prices for the Richmond stop

An all-sessions pass in Richmond is listed at $149 (with no discounts for children). That meet will be held from April 10th-13th. The 4th stop in Bloomington, meanwhile, is selling all-session passes for just $60 for adults and $45 for children. That stop runs from May 17th-19th (only 3 days, versus the 4 days that all of the other stops will be).

In Knoxville to open the series, premium all-session passes were $85, which was on-par with last year’s opener in Austin. Austin was the most expensive stop in the 2018 series, however, with most meets having all-sessions passes for $60-or-less (see comparison table here).

The meet in Richmond will be hosted at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center. The 50-meter pool was the one used for the 2008 US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Individual session and all-session tickets for Richmond and Bloomington are available here.