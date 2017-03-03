Amanda Kendall Pops 22.10 to Win 50 Free at American SC Champs

2017 AMERICAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: March 2nd – March 4th

Where: San Antonio, TX

Day 1 results

Live results on Meet Mobile

While not a sanctioned USA Swimming national championship, the American SC Champs serve as a last chance meet for NCAA Champs hopefuls, a tune up for the pros, and a high-profile competition for age groupers. Due to what’s been called a “plumbing leak,” the meet has been relocated from Austin to San Antonio. Nevertheless, day 1 kicked off yesterday, with several standout swims from the first finals session of the meet.

2016 Olympian Amanda Weir swam all three individuals last night, going 4:48.88 for 3rd in the 500 free, 2:02.67 for 8th in the 200 IM, and then 22.63 for 3rd in the 50 free. Amanda Kendall (22.10) and Isabella Arcila (22.48) finished 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the 50 free– both representing Canyons Aquatic Club. Kendall was training with the Mason Makos out east in the Potomac Valley up through the Olympic Trials, and looks to have relocated across the country to Canyons.

Auburn commit Carly Cummings of Badger Swim Club won the women’s 200 IM in 1:59.13, the only sub-2:00 time of the field. Though she was absent from the SEC Championships last month, University of Missouri star Katharine Ross went a 2:01.70 to place 11th in this event. Ross would’ve contended for SEC titles in multiple events, but pulled out of the meet.

Sean Grieshop had a quiet day 1, touching 2nd in the 500 free (4:19.58) and 10th in the 200 IM (1:48.66). Mizzou’s Nicholas Davis took the 500 free title (4:18.83), while Bolles’ Teo D’Alessandro and Mizzou’s Nick Alexander tied for the 200 IM win (1:45.96).

UVA commit Kyla Valls of Miami Swimming and Stanford commit Lauren Green of QuickSilver both swam sub-23 in the 50 free, with Green doing so in the individual event finals (22.89) and Valls doing so leading off her team’s 200 free relay (22.87). That’s a new best time for Valls whose previous best was a 23.03. Eva Merrell of Aquazots was 23.13 leading off her team’s 200 free relay, 23.14 in the individual event, and then split a 53.42 on her 400 medley relay swimming fly.

The Texas A&M men won both relays, while the Aquazot women did as well. There weren’t any times from NCAA swimmers that look strong enough to be considered for an NCAA bid yesterday.