2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 1 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis

Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle

  1. Mallory Comerford (UNAT) 53.91
  2. Zhu Menghui (China) 53.93
  3. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 54.47

Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle

  1. Nathan Adrian (Cal) 48.66
  2. Duncan Scott (GBR) 49.33
  3. Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) 49.60

Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke

  1. Chloe Tutton (GBR) 2:23.89
  2. Mary-Sophie Harvey 2:26.60
  3. Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics) 2:26.80

Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke

  1. Josh Prenot (Cal) 2:09.93
  2. Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) 2:10.62
  3. Cody Miller (Badger) 2:11.94

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly

  1. Kelsi Worrell (Cardinal Aquatics) 58.10
  2. Kendyl Stewart (Trojan) 58.32
  3. Rebecca Smith (HPC Ontario) 58.98

Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly

  1. Li Zhuhao (China) 51.34
  2. Daiya Seto (Japan) 52.43
  3. Michael Andrew (Race Pace) 53.95 *TIE*
  4. Seth Stubblefield (COPS) 53.95 *TIE*

Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle

  1. Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) 4:08.52
  2. Jazmin Carlin (GBR) 4:10.81
  3. Ashley Twichell (NCAC) 4:12.85

Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle

  1. Zane Grothe (Badger) 3:48.14
  2. James Guy (GBR) 3:48.52
  3. Max Litchfield (GBR) 3:50.13

