2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 1 Race Videos
Watch Badger Swim Club's Zane Grothe win the 400m free, and all the other races from Day 1 finals at2017 Arena Pro Swim Series - Indianapolis.
Archive Photo via Mike Lewis/ Ola Vista Photography
2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis
Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle
Mallory Comerford (UNAT) 53.91 Zhu Menghui (China) 53.93
Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 54.47
VIDEO
VIDEO Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle
(Cal) 48.66 Nathan Adrian Duncan Scott (GBR) 49.33
Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) 49.60
VIDEO
VIDEO Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke
(GBR) 2:23.89 Chloe Tutton Mary-Sophie Harvey 2:26.60
Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics) 2:26.80
VIDEO
VIDEO Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke
(Cal) 2:09.93 Josh Prenot Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) 2:10.62
Cody Miller (Badger) 2:11.94
VIDEO
VIDEO Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly
(Cardinal Aquatics) 58.10 Kelsi Worrell Kendyl Stewart (Trojan) 58.32
Rebecca Smith (HPC Ontario) 58.98
VIDEO
VIDEO Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly
(China) 51.34 Li Zhuhao Daiya Seto (Japan) 52.43
Michael Andrew (Race Pace) 53.95 *TIE*
Seth Stubblefield (COPS) 53.95 *TIE*
VIDEO
VIDEO Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle
(Athens Bulldogs) 4:08.52 Hali Flickinger Jazmin Carlin (GBR) 4:10.81
Ashley Twichell (NCAC) 4:12.85
VIDEO
VIDEO Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle
Zane Grothe (Badger) 3:48.14 James Guy (GBR) 3:48.52
Max Litchfield (GBR) 3:50.13
VIDEO
VIDEO
