2017 Arena PSS Indianapolis: Peaty Sticks with 200 Free on Day 2

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis continues Friday morning at the IUPUI Natatorium. Swimmers will compete in the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 400 IM. The action kicks off at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

After scratching out of the 200 breast on day 1, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 100 breast, will make an appearance in day 2 prelims. Peaty will make his meet debut in the 200 free, as he’s set to swim in heat 4, lane 8. Teammate Dan Wallace, who also scratched out of the 200 breast yesterday, won’t be making an appearance in the 200 free. He was entered as the 5th seed.

One of the big name scratches for this morning is Canada’s Penny Oleksiak. She was enteres as the 5th seed in the 200 free, but has opted out of that race for today’s prelims. She will, however, compete in the 50 free, where she’s the 13th seed. Also scratching out of the 200 free was 16th seed Maria Heitmann.

Other Notable Day 2 Scratches: #17 Vien Nguyen (200 back), #17 Delaney Barnard (50 free)