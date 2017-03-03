MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS
- Li Zhuhao (China) 51.34
- Daiya Seto (Japan) 52.43
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace) 53.95 *TIE*
- Seth Stubblefield (COPS) 53.95 *TIE*
- Duncan Scott (GBR) 53.99
- Tim Phillips (SwimMAC) 54.63
- Owen Daly (CAMO) 54.67
- Andrew Abruzzo (PWAC) 54.83
Chinese 18-year-old Li Zhuhao absolutely rocked a 51.34, taking the world’s top time this year and obliterating the field. The closest competitor was Japan’s Daiya Seto (52.43), and nobody was really close behind Seto, either.
Li is definitively the top swimmer in this event this season.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 FLY
CODIA
52.19
|2
|MASATO
SAKAI
|JPN
|52.22
|09/03
|3
|NAO
HOROMURA
|JPN
|52.27
|02/19
|4
|TAKESHI
KAWAMOTO
|JPN
|52.38
|09/03
|5
|BENCE
PULAI
|HUN
|52.46
|12/15
Michael Andrew and Seth Stubblefield tied with a 53.95 for third. Meanwhile, just after his 100 free A final, Duncan Scott got back in for a 53.99, good for 5th place.
1 Comment on "We thought Seth Stubblefield was out, but he’s back in it! (Video)"
Tbh most impressive swim at OT was Stubblefield 100 fly he dropped more than a second in one month