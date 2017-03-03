We thought Seth Stubblefield was out, but he’s back in it! (Video)

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

Li Zhuhao (China) 51.34 Daiya Seto (Japan) 52.43 Michael Andrew (Race Pace) 53.95 *TIE* Seth Stubblefield (COPS) 53.95 *TIE* Duncan Scott (GBR) 53.99 Tim Phillips (SwimMAC) 54.63 Owen Daly (CAMO) 54.67 Andrew Abruzzo (PWAC) 54.83

Chinese 18-year-old Li Zhuhao absolutely rocked a 51.34, taking the world’s top time this year and obliterating the field. The closest competitor was Japan’s Daiya Seto (52.43), and nobody was really close behind Seto, either.

Li is definitively the top swimmer in this event this season.

Michael Andrew and Seth Stubblefield tied with a 53.95 for third. Meanwhile, just after his 100 free A final, Duncan Scott got back in for a 53.99, good for 5th place.