All The Links You Need For The 2022 World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re just days away from the 2022 World Championships, with the eight-day competition set to kick off on Saturday, June 18 from Duna Arena in Budapest.

Below, find all of the information you need for the week.

START TIMES

Daily prelims will begin at 9 am local time in Budapest, which translates to 3 am Eastern Time and 12 am Pacific Time. Finals are at 6 pm local, 12 pm ET, and 9 am PT.

Prelims: 9 am local (3 am ET)

9 am local (3 am ET) Finals: 6 pm local (12 pm ET)

For a full look at various start times around the globe, click here.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The jam-packed schedule can be found below. You can also see the full aquatics schedule for the competition here.

Saturday, June 18 Sunday, June 19 Monday, June 20 Tuesday, June 21 Wednesday, June 22 Thursday, June 23 Friday, June 24 Saturday, June 25 Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims W 200 IM W 100 BK M 50 BR W 50 BK W 100 FR M 100 FLY W 50 FR W 400 IM M 400 FR M 100 BK W 200 FR M 100 FR M 200 BK W 200 BK M 50 BK M 4×100 MR W 100 FLY W 100 BR M 200 FLY M 200 IM W 200 BR M 50 FR W 50 BR W 4×100 MR M 50 FLY M 200 FR M 800 FR W 200 FLY M 200 BR W 50 FLY MIX 4×100 FR W 400 FR W 1500 FR MIX 4×100 MR W 4×200 FR M 4×200 FR M 1500 FR M 100 BR W 800 FR M 400 IM W 4×100 FR M 4×100 FR Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals M 400 FR M 100 BR M 200 FR M 800 FR W 200 FLY W 100 FR W 50 FLY M 50 BK W 100 FLY SF W 100 FLY W 1500 FR W 200 FR W 100 FR SF M 100 FLY SF M 50 FR W 50 BR M 50 FLY SF M 100 BK SF M 50 BR SF M 100 FR SF M 100 FR W 200 BK SF W 50 FR SF M 1500 FR W 400 FR W 100 BR SF W 100 BK W 50 BK SF W 50 BK M 50 FR SF W 50 BR SF W 50 FR M 100 BR SF M 50 FLY M 100 BK M 200 FLY M 200 BR SF W 200 BR M 100 FLY W 400 IM W 200 IM SF W 100 BK SF W 200 FR SF M 50 BR M 200 IM M 200 BK W 200 BK M 4×100 MR M 400 IM M 200 FR SF M 200 FLY SF W 200 FLY SF W 200 BR SF W 50 FLY SF M 50 BK SF W 4×100 MR M 4×100 FR W 200 IM W 100 BR M 200 IM SF M 200 BK SF M 200 BR W 800 FR W 4×100 FR MIX 4×100 MR W 4×200 FR M 4×200 FR MIX 4×100 FR

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

Psych sheets for the competition (“entries book” on Omega) can be found here.

Live results for the competition can be found here.

HOW TO WATCH

A comprehensive look at television and streaming options for the World Championships can be found here.

U.S. viewers can watch each finals session on the NBC Sports app, Canadians can stream every session on CBC, and the source for the majority of European nations will be Eurovision’s AllAquatics. For viewers in the United Kingdom, BBC is listed as a broadcaster on the FINA website.

