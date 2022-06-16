Sprint Freestyle Specialist Alaina Agnew Commits to Nebraska-Omaha for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Electing to remain in her home state for her collegiate career, Alaina Agnew has announced that she will be attending and swimming at the University of Nebraska, Omaha in the fall. Agnew recently finished her senior year year at Lincoln East High School and has swam club with Heartland Aquatics.

Agnew closed out her high school career this spring with a pair of finals appearances in the sprint freestyle events at the NSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships. Her top finish came in the 50 free, where she came away with a 6th place finish with a time of 24.57. While she finished in the B-final of the 100 free, she swam to a lifetime best of 53.87 in finals. Agnew qualified for the state meet all four years of her high school career.

A few weeks after the NSAA meet this spring, Agnew traveled to Columbia, Missouri to compete at the Sectionals meet held there. At that meet, she swam to new personal bests in the 100 back (1:03.91), 100 breast (1:07.95), and 200 breast (2:31.02).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.38

100 free – 53.87

100 breast – 1:07.95

200 breast – 2:31.02

The Maverick women are coming off a third-place finish at the 2022 Summit League Championships, their highest finish since 2019 at the meet despite the addition of St. Thomas University last season. The team’s top sprinter last year was only a freshman, with Payton Easley making it into the A-final of both the 50 and 100 freestyles. The team’s entire sprint group was predominantly freshman, with three members of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays being in their first season.

Individually, Agnew would have finished just outside of the B-final in both sprint freestyle events.

Nebraska-Omaha just finished its first year as a combined program, with the school only having just added a men’s team during the 2021-22 school year. The men’s team finished fourth overall at the meet.

Joining Agnew on campus as members of the class of 2026 will be Rachel Shelstad, Kadence Jeffries, and Halle Kuck. All four members of the incoming freshman class boast impressive sprint times capable of bolstering the Maverick’s relays.

