16 Current & Former Florida Gators To Compete At 2022 FINA World Championships

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Sixteen current or former Gators are set to compete at the 2022 FINA World Championships, taking place in Budapest, Hungary beginning on Saturday.

Those 16 athletes represent seven countries: United States (8), Venezuela (2), Colombia (2), Jordan (1), Germany (1), Egypt (1) and Argentina (1). Head Coach Anthony Nesty will serve at the helm of the US men’s team, while assistant coach Jack Szaranek is on the coaching staff for Venezuela.

On the men’s side 12 Gators will be competing across swimming, diving and open water events. Amro Al-Wir (Jordan), Caeleb Dressel (USA), Bobby Finke (USA), Trey Freeman (USA), Eric Friese (Germany), Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (Argentina), Alberto Mestre (Venezuela), Alfonso Mestre (Venezuela), Omar Pinzon (Colombia) and Kieran Smith (USA) are set to compete from June 18-June 25 in the swimming events.

Leonardo Garcia (Colombia) is Florida’s lone male diver in the event, competing from July 2-3 on the 10M platform, while Brennan Gravley will swim in the Open Water events from June 26-30.

Former Gator Natalie Hinds and Volunteer Coach Katie Ledecky are set to compete in the swimming events from June 18-June 25, while rising sophomore Anna Auld will compete from June 26-30 in the Open Water events. Maha Amer will represent Egypt on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard

All heats and results can be found on the Meet Central.

Athletes Competing:

Swimming:

Diving

Open Water

Coaches

Anthony Nesty – Head Coach USA

Jack Szaranek – Assistant Coach Venezuela

Schedule of Events:

Swimming:

Prelims: Saturday, June 18 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 400M free, women’s 100M fly, women’s 200M IM, women’s 4x100M free relay, men’s 400M free, men’s 100M breast, men’s 50M fly, men’s 400M IM, men’s 4x100M free relay

Finals: Saturday, June 18 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 400M free (finals), women’s 100M fly (semifinals), women’s 200M IM (semifinals), women’s 4x100M free relay (finals), men’s 400M free (finals), men’s 100M breast (semifinals), men’s 50M fly (semifinals), men’s 400M IM (finals), men’s 4x100M free relay (finals)

Prelims: Sunday, June 19 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 1500M free, women’s 100M back, women’s 100M breast, men’s 200M free, men’s 100M back

Finals: Sunday, June 19 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 100M back (semifinals), women’s 100M breast (semifinals), women’s 100M fly (finals), women’s 200M IM (finals), men’s 200M free (semifinals), men’s 100M back (semifinals), men’s 100M breast (finals), men’s 50M fly (finals)

Prelims: Monday, June 20 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 200M free, men’s 800M free, men’s 50M breast, men’s 200M fly

Finals: Monday, June 20 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 200M free (semifinals), women’s 1500M free (finals), women’s 100M back (finals), women’s 100M breast (finals), men’s 200M free (finals), men’s 100m back (finals), men’s 50M breast (semifinals), men’s 200M fly (semifinals)

Prelims: Tuesday, June 21 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 50M back, women’s 200M fly, men’s 100M free, men’s 200M IM, mixed 4x100M medley relay

Finals: Tuesday, June 21 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 200M free (finals), women’s 50M back (semifinals), women’s 200M fly (semifinals), men’s 100M free (semifinals), men’s 800M free (finals), men’s 50M breast (finals), men’s 200M fly (finals), men’s 200M IM (semifinals), mixed 4x100M medley relay (finals)

Prelims: Wednesday, June 22 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 100M free, women’s 200M breast, women’s 4x200M free relay, men’s 200M back, men’s 200M breast

Finals: Wednesday, June 22 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 100M free (semifinals), women’s 50M back (finals), women’s 200M breast (semifinals), women’s 200M fly (finals), women’s 4x200M free relay (finals), men’s 100M free (finals), men’s 200M back (semifinals), men’s 200M breast (semifinals), men’s 200M IM (finals)

Prelims: Thursday, June 23 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 800M free, women’s 200M back, women’s 50M fly, men’s 50M free, men’s 100M fly, men’s 4x200M free relay

Finals: Thursday, June 23 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 100M free (finals), women’s 200M back (semifinals), women’s 200M breast (finals), women’s 50M fly (semifinals), men’s 50M free (semifinals), men’s 200M back (finals), men’s 200M breast (finals), men’s 100M fly (semifinals), men’s 4x200M free relay (finals)

Prelims: Friday, June 24 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 50M free, women’s 50M breast, men’s 1500M free, men’s 50M back, mixed 4x100M free relay

Finals: Friday, June 24 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 50M free (semifinals), women’s 800M free (finals), women’s 200M back (finals), women’s 50M breast (semifinals), women’s 50M fly (finals), men’s 50M free (finals), men’s 50M back (semifinals), men’s 100M fly (finals), mixed 4x100M free relay (finals)

Prelims: Saturday, June 25 – 3 a.m. ET

Women’s 400M IM, women’s 4x100M medley relay, men’s 4x100M medley relay

Finals: Saturday, June 25 – 12 p.m. ET

Women’s 50M free (finals), women’s 50M breast (finals), women’s 400M IM (finals), women’s 4x100M medley relay (finals), men’s 1500M free (finals), men’s 50M back (finals), men’s 4x100M medley relay (finals)

Open Water

Sunday, June 26

Mixed 4x1500M

Monday, June 27

Men’s 5K, Women’s 5K

Wednesday, June 29

Women’s 10K, Men’s 10K

Thursday, June 30

Mixed 25K

Diving

Prelims: Wednesday, June 29 – 4 a.m. ET

Women’s 1M Springboard

Finals: Wednesday, June 29 – 11 a.m. ET

Women’s 1M Springboard

Prelims: Friday, July 1 – 4 a.m. ET

Women’s 3M Springboard

Semifinals: Friday, July 1 – 10 a.m. ET

Women’s 3M Springboard

Finals: Saturday, July 2 – 1 p.m. ET

Women’s 3M Springboard

Prelims: Saturday, July 2 – 4 a.m. ET

Men’s 10M Platform

Semifinals: Saturday, July 2 – 10 a.m. ET

Men’s 10M Platform

Finals: Sunday, July 3 – 11 a.m. ET