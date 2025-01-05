Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aimee Canny on Two Week Holiday Break: “Really does help practice later on in the season”

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo likes giving his international athletes a bit of extra time for their holiday break so they don’t have to stress about added travel. South African Olympian Aimee Canny took full advantage of the nearly two-week vacation, heading home to South Africa and spending valuable time with family.

Canny notes that she feels taking a break like this helps her later in the season, especially after not having very much time out of the water after the Paris Olympics this summer.

0
