After One Season at Indiana, Katrina Sommer Announces Transfer to UCLA

After one season with the Indiana Hoosiers, Villa Park, Calif., native Katrina Sommer has announced her transfer to UCLA. Moving much closer to home, Sommer should have three seasons of eligibility with the Bruins.

I am super excited to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at UCLA!! 💙💛Go Bruins!!!

TOP TIMES

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 51.12

100 back – 55.52 (56.13 pre-college)

(56.13 pre-college) 200 back – 1:59.08 (1:59.47 pre-college)

(1:59.47 pre-college) 100 breast – 1:05.57

200 breast – 2:19.98

100 fly – 56.75

200 IM – 2:01.76 ( 2:02.75 pre-c0llege)

Sommer competed at the 2020 Big Ten Championships for Indiana, racing the 100 back (55.72), 200 back (1:59.08) and 200 IM (2:03.57). Her highest finish at the meet came in the 200 back, where she placed 32nd. She was Indiana’s #4 100 and 200 backstroker last season, and she was their second-best swimmer in the 200 back at Big Tens.

While with the Hoosiers, Sommer made improvements in both backstrokes and the 200 IM, all three of her primary events. She’s the second announced transfer from the IU women’s team from the class of 2023; sprinter Cora Dupre is transferring to Alabama.

UCLA is led in the backstrokes by rising sophomore Sophia Kosturos, who was 52.7/1:55.5 last season. Their 200 back group will return rising juniors Abriana Howard (1:56.8), Delaney Smith (1:56.9) and Ella Kirschke (1:57.3). Smith and Kirschke are also the Bruins’ top returning IMers at 1:58.3/4:12 and 1:58.6/4:11, respectively.

Sommer joins the Bruins this fall with their class of 2024: Aurora Huxman, Bailey Herbert, Crystal Murphy, Greta Fanta, Madeline Smith, Maddie Wright, Maya Wilson, and Sam Baron.