Brandon Samaniego of Irvine NOVA to Swim for Wyoming in 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brandon Samaniego from Lakewood, California has announced he plans to swim at the University of Wyoming. Samaniego just wrapped up his senior year at Woodrow Wilson High School and will join the Cowboys in the fall of 2020. He wrote on social media:

“It looks like I’ll be hanging up my SoCal sandals for a pair of Wyoming Cowboy boots! Though I am sad that I am leaving California, but I am super excited to continue my education at @uofwyoming !!Thanks to everyone for all your support!!! #uwyobound”

Samaniego placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:30.26) and 7th in the 200 IM (1:55.82) as a junior at the 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships. That marked a big improvement over his sophomore season where he had been 12th in the 500 (4:39.15) and hadn’t made finals in the IM (21st with 1:59.34). His senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 (California high school swimming takes place in the spring).

Samaniego swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics. A Summer Juniors qualifier in the 1000/1650 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500 free, he competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 500/1650 free and 400 IM, placing 16th in the mile. He competed at 2020 Carlsbad Sectionals at the end of February/beginning of March and placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:28.95), 3rd in the 1000 free (9:19.23), and 15th in the 400 IM (4:02.34). He earned PBs in the 1000 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at the meet. A month earlier he had notched PBs in the LCM 200 free (1:58.45), 200 fly (2:09.17), and 200 IM (2:15.21) to kick off the 2020 long course season.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:23.30

1000 free – 9:19.23

500 free – 4:28.94

400 IM – 4:02.34

200 IM – 1:55.66

Samaniego’s best times would have scored for Wyoming at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Championships in the 1650 (4th), 500 free (B final), and 400 IM (B final). He will overlap two years with Ryan Netzel (15:18.11/9:17.13/4:23.99) and three years with Robert Mitchell (15:42.67/9:28.06/4:30.87), Cameron Murphy (9:45.26/4:31.75), and Andrew Rodriguez when he arrives in Laramie. He’ll join Reilly Gilbert in the class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.