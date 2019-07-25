Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Africa: Kaylene Corbett Swims Pair of PBs, Joins Schoenmaker In 200 BR Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Tatjana Schoenmaker narrowly missed winning a medal in the 100 breaststroke, finishing 0.24 outside of bronze in sixth, South Africa will have two women vying for a medal in the final of the 200 breast.

Schoenmaker’s countrymate Kaylene Corbett emerged in the preliminaries on day five, swimming a personal best by a tenth to qualify third overall for the semi-finals in 2:24.83 (with Schoenmaker second in 2:24.66).

In the semis, she followed that swim up with another lifetime best by 0.65 in 2:24.18, getting her through to the final in eighth.

Schoenmaker set a new African Record in 2:21.79 to take the #2 seed behind defending champion Yuliya Efimova, setting her up to become the first South African woman to win a medal at the Long Course World Championships. We wrote more on that in the lead-up to the 100 breast.

For Corbett, the 20-year-old has taken a big step forward in 2019.

She made her World Championship debut two years ago in Budapest, placing 23rd in the 200 breast in 2:31.36, and then had a breakthrough to make the Commonwealth final last year with a best of 2:27.68.

Earlier this month, she swam back-to-back PBs at the World University Games, placing fourth in the final in a time of 2:24.93.

Now she’s into the World Championship final, and though she’ll be out in lane 8, sits just over a second behind the third-fastest qualifier from the semis.

MEDAL TABLE

RANK NATION GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 South Africa 0 0 1 1

AFRICAN RECORDS ON DAY FOUR

  • Continental: women’s 200 breast – Tatjana Schoenmaker, 2:21.79
  • Egyptian: women’s 100 free – Farida Osman, 54.93
  • Ghanaian: women’s 100 free – Kaya Forson, 1:00.29
  • Ethiopian: women’s 100 free – Lina Selo, 1:14.88
  • Sudanese: women’s 100 free – Haneen Ibrahim, 1:22.18
  • Zimbabwean: men’s 200 breast – Liam Davis, 2:20.33

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!