Africa: Kaylene Corbett Swims Pair of PBs, Joins Schoenmaker In 200 BR Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
After Tatjana Schoenmaker narrowly missed winning a medal in the 100 breaststroke, finishing 0.24 outside of bronze in sixth, South Africa will have two women vying for a medal in the final of the 200 breast.
Schoenmaker’s countrymate Kaylene Corbett emerged in the preliminaries on day five, swimming a personal best by a tenth to qualify third overall for the semi-finals in 2:24.83 (with Schoenmaker second in 2:24.66).
In the semis, she followed that swim up with another lifetime best by 0.65 in 2:24.18, getting her through to the final in eighth.
Schoenmaker set a new African Record in 2:21.79 to take the #2 seed behind defending champion Yuliya Efimova, setting her up to become the first South African woman to win a medal at the Long Course World Championships. We wrote more on that in the lead-up to the 100 breast.
For Corbett, the 20-year-old has taken a big step forward in 2019.
She made her World Championship debut two years ago in Budapest, placing 23rd in the 200 breast in 2:31.36, and then had a breakthrough to make the Commonwealth final last year with a best of 2:27.68.
Earlier this month, she swam back-to-back PBs at the World University Games, placing fourth in the final in a time of 2:24.93.
Now she’s into the World Championship final, and though she’ll be out in lane 8, sits just over a second behind the third-fastest qualifier from the semis.
MEDAL TABLE
|RANK
|NATION
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|1
AFRICAN RECORDS ON DAY FOUR
- Continental: women’s 200 breast – Tatjana Schoenmaker, 2:21.79
- Egyptian: women’s 100 free – Farida Osman, 54.93
- Ghanaian: women’s 100 free – Kaya Forson, 1:00.29
- Ethiopian: women’s 100 free – Lina Selo, 1:14.88
- Sudanese: women’s 100 free – Haneen Ibrahim, 1:22.18
- Zimbabwean: men’s 200 breast – Liam Davis, 2:20.33
Leave a Reply