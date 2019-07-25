Tatjana Schoenmaker Sets African, South African Records in 200 Breast in 2:21.7

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the semifinals of the women’s 200 breaststroke Thursday evening, Tatjana Schoenmaker registered a 2:21.79 for a new South African National Record and African Continental Record. Schoenmaker now owns 7 of the 10 fastest times in African history in the 200 breaststroke.

Schoenmaker won two gold medals in the breaststroke at the 2019 World University Games in Italy, taking the 100 in 1:06.42 and the 200 in 2:22.92.

Tonight, Schoenmaker shaved nearly a quarter-second from her lifetime best and previous record of 2:22.02. The different came in the middle 100, where Schoenmaker was about 6/10ths faster overall than at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Schoenmaker’s Splits:

Schoenmaker 2018 – Gold Coast Schoenmaker 2019 – Gwangju 1st 50 32.47 32.48 2nd 50 36.95 36.49 3rd 50 36.26 36.12 4th 50 36.34 36.70 TOTAL TIME 2:22.02 2:21.79

Schoenmaker also holds the African Continental and South African National Records in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. At these World Championships she placed 6th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.60.