Tatjana Schoenmaker Sets African, South African Records in 200 Breast in 2:21.7

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Swimming in the semifinals of the women’s 200 breaststroke Thursday evening, Tatjana Schoenmaker registered a 2:21.79 for a new South African National Record and African Continental Record. Schoenmaker now owns 7 of the 10 fastest times in African history in the 200 breaststroke.
Schoenmaker won two gold medals in the breaststroke at the 2019 World University Games in Italy, taking the 100 in 1:06.42 and the 200 in 2:22.92.
Tonight, Schoenmaker shaved nearly a quarter-second from her lifetime best and previous record of 2:22.02. The different came in the middle 100, where Schoenmaker was about 6/10ths faster overall than at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Schoenmaker’s Splits:
|Schoenmaker 2018 – Gold Coast
|Schoenmaker 2019 – Gwangju
|1st 50
|32.47
|32.48
|2nd 50
|36.95
|36.49
|3rd 50
|36.26
|36.12
|4th 50
|36.34
|36.70
|TOTAL TIME
|2:22.02
|2:21.79
Schoenmaker also holds the African Continental and South African National Records in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. At these World Championships she placed 6th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.60.
How many African continental records are held by athletes not from South Africa?
Kirsty Coventry has a few
Osman & Mellouli too.
LCM only.
men 400/800/1500 free 400 IM Oussama Mellouli
Women 50 free Farida Osman
Women 200 free, 50/100/200 back and 200/400 IM Coventry
Rest all RSA