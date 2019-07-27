Africa: Farida Osman Wins Second Consecutive Bronze In 50 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After matching her 17th place finish from the 2017 World Championships in the women’s 100 butterfly earlier this week, Egypt’s Farida Osman equalled a much more favorable result from Budapest in the final of the 50 fly.

The 24-year-old captured the bronze medal in a time of 25.47, the same position she finished in two years ago.

When she placed third in 2017, she won Egypt’s first-ever World Championship medal in swimming and just the second among African women.

On day six, Tatjana Schoenmaker joined Osman and Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry as female medalists at Worlds, earning silver in the 200 breaststroke.

Coventry was an eight-time medalist spanning from the 2005 Championships in Montreal to 2009 in Rome, winning three golds and five silvers.

Osman shared the podium with the same two women as she did in 2017, as Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was crowned champion for the third straight time in 25.02, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands picked up a second consecutive silver in 25.35.

Osman’s time was 0.08 shy of her African Record set in her bronze medal-winning performance two years ago. This was also her fourth straight final in the event, finishing seventh in 2013 and fifth in 2015.

Kelsi Dahlia also finished in the same position as she did in Budapest, fourth, in the exact same time of 25.48 which ties her American Record.

A former member of the California Golden Bears in the NCAA, Osman also broke a National Record earlier in the meet in the women’s 100 free, clocking 54.93 to finish 28th overall.

MEDAL TABLE

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 South Africa South Africa 0 1 1 2 2 Egypt Egypt 0 0 1 1

AFRICAN RECORDS ON DAY SEVEN