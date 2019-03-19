Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

8-Seed Lauryn Johnson Scratches; NCSAs Open Tonight

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

8th-seeded Lauryn Johnson is out of the girls 1000 free on night 1 of the 2019 NCSA Spring Junior National Championships. Night one will open tonight with three timed final events: the 1000 frees, 100 IMs and 800 free relays.

NCSA’s are a well-attended meet this year. Tonight’s session opens with a whopping 12 heats of the boys 1000 free. The girls 100 IM has drawn 22 heats and the boys have 19. Even the 800 free relays have 9 boys heats and 7 girls.

The early top seeds remain with only a handful of scratches in the top 24 seeds. The girls 100 IM lines up some of the nation’s top 16-year-old multi-stroke stars: Grace Sheble is the top seed for Nova of Virginia, with Nation’s Capital’s Phoebe Bacon and Arlington Aquatic Club’s Torri Huske also in the mix. Rockville Montgomery 18-year-old Ryan Vipavetz is the top boys 1000 free seed, while 15-year-old Paige McKenna of Nation’s Capital leads the girls event, looking to improve her 21st rank in U.S. 15-16 age group history in that event.

The boys 100 IM is a more veteran field, with 18-year-old Stanford commit Shane Blinkman of St. Croix Swim Club holding the top seed ahead of Nation’s Capital and UVA commit Sean Conway and Long Island/Cal commit Jason Louser.

Nation’s Capital is the top seed in both the boys and girls 800 free relays.

Day 1 scratches from top 24 seeds:

  • W 1000 FR: #8 Lauryn Johnson
  • W 100 IM: #23 Christiana Regenauer
  • M 100 IM: #17 William Myhre
  • W 800 FR Relay: #8 New Wave Swim Team

