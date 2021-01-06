8 Germans Have Qualified So Far For Postponed Olympic Games

In collaboration with the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), the German Swimming Federation (DSV) has released a revised selection policy for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

Although the qualification time standards themselves remain unchanged from before the Games were delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actual selection process has been altered.

Revised German 2020 Olympic Games Selection Policy

Following the FINA-implemented qualification time period of March 1, 2019 through June 27, 2021, the DSV has assigned the following priority in striving to achieve its Olympic roster with a total of 17 men and 17 women.

First Priority – For swimmers who placed 1st-4th at the 2019 FINA World Championships while also fulfilling the DSV-mandated Olympic time standard (see table at the bottom of this post)

Second Priority – For swimmers achieving the time standard during the time period of January 1, 2020 – March 31, 2020

Third Priority – For swimmers achieving the time standard at an approved competition during the remaining timeframe

For the relays, only the times achieve for the competition dates in April 2021 are taken into account for the Olympic nomination. The four fastest final times each count towards consideration.

With these qualification parameters in place, the following German swimmers have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:

Says National Coach Bernd Berkhahn of the selection policy, “We have set up the criteria for an Olympic nomination in such a way that our most recently strongest performers can focus on the Olympics in their training processes as long as possible in this difficult time.

“As always, the requirements for participating in the Olympics were and will remain very high. It is to be welcomed that our athletes now have clarity in this difficult time and can adjust their preparations accordingly. I wish all Olympic hopes that they can get through this special season in good health and achieve their goals, ”said Berkhahn.