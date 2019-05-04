3x PIAA 3A Champion Olivia Livingston Sends Verbal to Louisville for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Livingston of the JCC Sailfish has verbally committed to Louisville’s class of 2024. Livingston competes for Gateway High School during the high school season, not far from Pittsburgh, PA. She’s the 2019 PIAA 3A champion in the 50 free and placed 4th in the 100 free at that meet.

I am more than excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Louisville! I am very thankful to God, my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all their love and support throughout this process. I am truly honored and cannot wait to be a part of the amazing Louisville family. Go Cards!!!❤️🖤

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.71

100y free – 49.47

200y free – 1:49.59

100y back – 55.90

Livingston’s best events are the 50 and 100 free, though she has some potential in the 200 free coming in under 1:50 with the kind of sprint speed she has. She would’ve made C-finals at the 2019 ACC Championships with her current bests in the 50 and 100 free, and she has potential to be a relay piece down the line as well.

Louisville, in the post-Mallory Comerford era, is led in the sprints by a trio of rising seniors: Casey Fanz, Lainey Visscher, and Avery Braunecker. Visscher was an ACC A-finalist in the 50 and 100 free last season, while Braunecker made the 50 free A-final and 100 free C-final and Fanz made B-finals in both. All three split 21’s on flying starts at 2019 NCAAs on relays, while Fanz split a 47-high on their 400 free relay.

Livingston will be part of Louisville’s sprint rebuilding efforts when she gets to campus, as the aforementioned trio has just one season left. In terms of rebuilding, the Cardinals have wasted no time in their 2024 recruiting efforts. Livingston is part of a six-person class on the women’s side, joining #16 Gabi Albiero, #17 Paige Hetrick, #18 Tristen Ulett, Paige McCormick, and Adeline Farrington.

