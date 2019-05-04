IU Recruit Kai Bathurst Unleashes 1:36.0 200 FR in CIF D2 Prelims

2019 CIF-SS DIVISION 2 – PRELIMS

Prelims May 3rd

Finals May 4th

Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside, CA

Short Course Yards

Live Results

The CIF Division 2 Sectional meet kicked off on Friday with the prelims session. The finals session will be held on Saturday, starting at 4:00pm Pacific Time.

La Canada’s boys 200 medley relay broke the Division 2 meet record with a blistering 1:31.97. Danny Syrkin (22.67), Eddie Cosic (25.55), Thomas Hoffman (22.44), and Chris O’Grady (21.31) combined to post the fastest time of the prelims session by almost 3 seconds. Syrkin, a junior, went on to earn the top seeds for finals in the boys 50 free and 100 fly. In the 50 free, Syrkin swam a 20.88 to be the only swimmer in the field under 21 seconds. He was about half a second off his seed time of 20.33, so we’ll look to see if he gets down there in finals. In the next boys event, the 100 fly, Syrkin touched in 48.66, almost a second off his own meet record of 47.48, which he set last year.

Kai Bathurst, a Mira Costa senior, roared his way to the tops seeds in both the boys 200 free and 500 free. Bathurst first unleashed a 1:36.05 in the 200 free, taking almost 3 seconds off his seed time and posting the fastest time in the field by about 2.6 seconds. The time puts Bathurst within half a second of Kyle Coan‘s meet record of 1:35.69. The Bathurst swam a 4:25.36 in the 500, taking about 3 seconds off his seed time there as well. Jude Williams (Redlands East Valley), who was also 2nd in the 200, was not far behind Bathurst, touching in 4:27.44. Bathurst also led off the 200 free relay in a quick 20.75, and the 400 free relay in 45.02.

Mira Costa senior Alexandra Crisera also came out with two top seeds for finals. Crisera was dominant in prelims of the girls 50 free, speeding to a 22.81. She was the fastest in the field by .74 seconds, and is just .15 seconds off the meet record of 22.66. She then went on to swim a season best of 53.21 in the 100 back, coming in 1st by 2.5 seconds. Crisera holds the meet record in the 100 back at 52.87, which she swam last year.

Damien got off to a good start on the boys free relays. The Damien 200 free relay squad of Michael Babaian (21.04), James Luci (21.40), Robert Campbell (20.93), and Preston Planells (21.25) combined to swim a 1:24.62. They missed the meet record by just .19 seconds, setting them up potentially for a big swim in finals. In the 400 free relay, Babaian led off again (45.39), followed by Luci (46.37), Marcos Santos (47.18), and Planells (45.87) for a 3:04.81. They were just over half a second off the meet record of 3:04.14.

Similarly, Los Osos put on some speed in the girls free relays. The Los Osos team of Emily Trieu (23.08), Charlotte To (24.36), Zoe Lawrence (25.47), and Casslyn Treydte (23.81) combined to post a 1:36.72. The 400 free relay team of Treydte (50.87), Makayla Poloni (51.69), Caroline Judson (54.77), and Trieu (50.56) swam a 3:27.89, marking themselves as the only team to break 3:30 in the prelims session.