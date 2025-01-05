3-Time European Champion Kirill Abrosimov Retires, 33

European Champion open water swimmer Kirill Abrosimov has retired from professional swimming. He announced his retirement on Christmas day. The 33-year old Russian is a three-time European Champion.

Post Translated:

have dedicated myself to swimming for twenty-five years and am grateful for everything that has happened to me over all these years. Sports have brought up a strong character in me, the ability to endure, overcome myself and achieve goals. I have met a lot of wonderful people who have had a positive impact on my life. Sports have given me the opportunity to visit many countries of our world, to see how beautiful and diverse it is. I have always trained conscientiously and loved what I do. It’s time to try myself in a new role with completely different, interesting challenges and tasks! I would like to thank my coaches Alexander Vladimirovich Petryaev and Irina Sergeevna Voronina for their joint work, for their contribution to my development, for the fact that over the years we have responsibly and honestly worked with each other to achieve common goals. I would like to thank everyone who helped me and supported me in achieving victories throughout my path in sports. Thank you all very much!

Abrosimov has won four European Championship medals in his career. In 2012, he won the 5km and 10km races in open water in Piombino, Italy; in 2016 he won the 5k in Hoorn, Netherlands. All three gold medals took place in Olympic years.

He also picked up a bronze in the 25km race in Budapest and a silver medal in the 10km race at the 2011 World University Games in Shenzhen.

Russian open water swimmers have been especially-hard hit by the international competition ban since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While pool racing in Russia, and with global allies, has continued, it has been harder for swimmers to find elite open water races to participate in. He has been racing in the X-Waters series, a private open water series with stops in Asia and Europe.

Abrosimov raced in the men’s 10km race, the only open water discipline on the Olympic schedule, at the 2020 Olympic Games, placing 19th. That was his lone Olympic appearance.

Outside of the pool, Abrosimov works as a coach and a personal trainer.