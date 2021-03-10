3 Projected Scorers Among Texas NCAA Scratches: Heasley, Harder, Crane

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results

With 26 men in line to qualify for the NCAA Championships and an 18-person roster cap, the Texas men had to cut three swimmers who were seeded to score – with more cuts still to come.

Ethan Heasley was seeded 15th in the mile and 16th in the 400 IM. Ethan Harder was seeded 15th in the 200 fly, and Cole Crane was seeded 16th in that event. All three were scratched as Texas cut down to 18 men.

Interestingly, there are four swimmers not seeded to score who were not yet scratched. Junior Jason Park‘s top seed is 19th in the 200 back, freshman Coby Carrozza has twin 21st seeds in the 500 free and 200 free, senior JohnThomas Larson is seeded 21st in the 1650 free, and junior Charlie Scheinfeld is just 31st in the 100 breast.

It’s possible some or all the four haven’t fully tapered yet. But there are a few other reasons why Texas may have chosen the way they did. The major one is relay impact. Carrozza is the team’s #5-ranked 200 freestyler this year, and could wind up on the 800 free relay. Without Scheinfeld, the team would have just a single breaststroker at NCAAs – Caspar Corbeau. In the COVID-19 landscape, there’s plenty of value in having insurance relay pieces, just in case a swimmer can’t compete for any reason on the day of a relay.

Current 18-Person Texas NCAA Roster

NAME EVENT 1 SEED EVENT 2 SEED EVENT 3 SEED 1 Foster, Carson 1 4 7 2 Krueger, Daniel 1 10 32 3 Kibler, Drew 2 3 6 4 Pomajevich, Sam 3 18 N/A 5 Jiang, Alvin 5 7 11 6 Foster, Jake 5 10 45 7 Corbeau, Caspar 7 13 44 8 Johnston, David 7 20 22 9 Staka, Chris 8 15 25 10 Zettle, Alex 12 23 64 11 Vines, Braden 12 14 24 12 Larson, Peter 14 20 27 13 Katz, Austin 14 34 N/A 14 Sannem, Jake 15 69 84 15 Park, Jason 19 29 N/A 16 Carrozza, Coby 21 21 34 17 Larson, Johnthomas 21 26 30 18 Scheinfeld, Charlie 31 65 N/A

Divers also count against the 18-man cap, but each diver counts as half a roster spot, because they aren’t eligible to swim relays. Texas will bring at least two divers – Jordan Windle is a multi-event NCAA title contender and may outscore most of the swimmers individually. Meanwhile Noah Duperre is an elite dive recruit in his freshman year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Texas bring up to two more divers out of Andrew Harness, Brendan McCourt, and Andrew Gawin-Parigini.

That could leave JohnThomas Larson and/or Jason Park on the bubble, based on the relay value of Carrozza and Scheinfeld. Texas will officially qualify its divers later this week at the Zone D meet, and we’ll get their final NCAA roster after that.

First Round Cuts

Here are the ten swimmers scratched from the official psych sheets, along with their seeds: