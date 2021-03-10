NAG Record-Holder Kayla Han Headlines St. George Sectional Champs

ST. GEORGE SECTIONALS

March 11-14, 2021

St. George, Utah (Dixie State University)

Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials

Meet info

Psych sheets

The St. George Sectionals this week, held at Dixie State University, will invite teams from the following LSCs: Central California, Pacific, Southern California, San Diego/Imperial and Sierra Nevada.

One of the biggest swimmers to watch this week in Utah will be 12-year-old Kayla Han of La Mirada Armada, a National Age Group record-holder. Han is entered in the 100 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 200/400 IM, 200 fly and 200 back.

UNC commit Emma Karam will race this weekend, the top seed in the 100 back. Karam trains with Reno Aquatic Club. Other top recruits include Cal commit Shelby Suppiger of Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, USC commit Vincent Cheng of Brea Aquatics and Texas commit Luke Hobson of Lakeridge Swim Team.

Several Ivy League standouts are on the psychs for this week, including Princeton distance specialist Courtney Tseng of La Mirada Armada, Harvard distance specialist Cole Kuster of Coronado Swim Association and Harvard IMer/freestyler/backstroker Samantha Shelton, who is racing unattached.

Finally, a few post-grad swimmers are set to compete, including SMU alum Erin Trahan of Coronado Swim Association and UCLA alum Kenisha Liu. Additionally, Iowa alum Michael Tenney is on the psychs; Liu and Tenney are with Brea Aquatics.