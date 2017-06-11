After Only 24 Hours, Wright State Has Already Raised Over 21% of Goal

After only about a day, give or take, of fundraising, the CSCAA has collected $18,361 toward the requisite $85,000 needed to allow the swimming program at Wright State University to exist for another season.

After negotiations between program alumni, the Collegiate Swim Coaches’ Association of America (CSCAA), and Wright State University, the school agreed that they would not cut the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs for at least one year if $85,000 could be raised toward its funding.

The program, announced Saturday night, has already surpassed 20% of its goal. The amount raised is being constantly updated on the fundraising page here.

Terms of the agreement:

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) will receive donations to support the WSU Swimming and Diving Program. If the funding level reaches the required level of $85,000, the CSCAA will transfer the sum of $76,500 to Wright State University (WSU) for the express purpose of preserving the WSU Swimming and Diving Program. The additional 10% or $8,500 “contingency” will be made available to WSU under the guidelines below (“The contingency is needed because of potential changes/adjustments/problems in the budget figures that are being put together. There is no safety net in the event of unforeseen circumstances, hence the contingency.”– As stated by Bob Grant): The funds will be kept in the external foundation/CSCAA Forum Account until needed by the Swimming & Diving Program. Proof of these funds will be provided to WSU prior to the June 30, 2017 deadline. Prior to transferring any funds, WSU will be required to designate specific use of the funds. Once the friends of WSU Swimming and Diving have established an independent external foundation, the CSCAA will disperse all donations designated to support the WSU Swimming and Diving program to the external foundation.

WAYS TO DONATE: