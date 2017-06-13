Beyond The Lane Lines: Nathan Adrian Becomes Wal-Mart Category Expert

Get your weekly news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest edition of ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ This week’s headlines include Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, the GOAT Michael Phelps and two Aussie speedsters in Cate Campbell and Madi Wilson.

#1 Nathan Adrian Hired By Wal-Mart

In a bid to combat sales from such online giants as Amazon.com, Wal-Mart has hired an army of ‘category specialists’ to lend buying expertise in order to maximize its online offerings. Among the hundreds hired in these roles is American Olympian Nathan Adrian. As a category specialist, Adrian will offer his knowledgeable input on all products swimming-related, including caps and goggles. The Cal grad who earned gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016 will also have a say in the way products are priced and displayed online.

“The first step is all about the basics,’’ Adrian said in a statement. “I plan to review and expand the products we offer to make sure we have the right items for every type of swimmer, from the toddler learning how to swim . .. to the high school competitive swimmer needing a suit and equipment for training and meets.”

“We want to be that place where the shopper can find anything that they need,’’ says Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer for Walmart U.S. eCommerce, “and that means we need to have specialty experience in every single shopping category.’’

#2 Michael Phelps Swims Open Water

Pictures have emerged of American retired swimming legend Michael Phelps‘ excursion in South Africa. The GOAT swam with ‘Hooked on Africa’ as part of a documentary on Hout Bay near Capetown, South Africa. Details on the project have not yet emerged, but it’s fun to at least see the GOAT’s hair wet again. See the photos here.



#3 Cate Campbell Makes First Property Purchase

Aussie sprinting sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell have lived together since their youth, but have now decided to make their own paths property-wise. C1 has bought a 1940s era house in Morningside, Brisbane, an area the world record holder describes as a ‘suburban haven.”

“When I first started looking I thought I wanted something modular, something clean with open plan living and marble benchtops and concrete walls but after I started going to a few open homes I realised those places weren’t feeling like home for me. I couldn’t picture myself living somewhere like that,” she says.

“This house is much more me; it’s old, it’s a bit daggy — I’m old and a bit daggy — I think we suit each other.”

The property is unique with dual living capabilities, with both levels having 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen. A couple of C1’s friends live in the lower level, while she lives on top.

“It’s a great arrangement. They mow the lawn and cook me scones and in return I provide them with unlimited internet for things like Netflix and give them mates rates on the rent.”

#4 Madi Wilson’s New Gold Coast Apartment

Aussie Olympian Madi Wilson has also made a property purchase, having moved from Brisbane to the Gold Coast to train at Bond University. She has reportedly paid $395,000 for a Cambridge Residences apartment, which includes one bedroom with a study, 2 bathrooms and parking space. Wilson won gold as a member of Australia’s 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2015 World Championships and made her Olympic debut in Rio last year. She’ll be heading to Budapest later this summer, but is currently competing on the Mare Nostrum circuit.