2025 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale: Day 3 Prelims Scratches – Grimes, Oleksiak Withdraw from the 2 Free

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
While there are still numerous scratches, many of them are known, its very likely that the likes of Anna Moesch, David Johnston, and Anita Bottazzo are not in Fort Lauderdale, as today marks their 2nd straight day of scratches.
A few other names popped up on the scratch report, but it seems to be just workload management. Top seed in the 200 free, Penny Oleksiak has forgone a spot in the event, instead opting to race the 50 fly. Katie Grimes, too has opted to not swim the 200 free, as is she had she would have had the very hard triple of the 200 free, 200 back and 400 IM. As it is she still has the latter two events back to back.
After a great 1500 free on day 1 and a stellar 400 last night, Ryan Erisman seems to be sticking to the freestyle events as he has dropped the 400 IM, where he was the 8th seed in favor of the 200 free, where he is the 16th seed.
While Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel still appear on the heat sheets in the 50 fly, the pair were no-shows in their events this morning, so it’ll be a wait-and-see approach to determine whether or not they will swim.
All Day 3 Prelims Scratches
- W 200 Free
- #1 Penny Oleksiak (Swimming Canada) – 1:54.70
- #8 Katie Grimes (Unattached) – 1:57.19
- #10 Julie Brousseau (Univ of Florida) – 1:57.60
- #19 Anna Moesch (Unattached) – 1:59.57
- #22 Kayla Han (La Mirada Aquatic) – 1:59.95
- #30 Tess Howley (Unattached) – 2:01.04
- #34 Taylor Ruck (Sun Devil Swimming) – 2:01.33
- #57 Jojo Ramey (Univ of Florida) – 2:03.65
- #74 Sabrina Johnston (Princeton) – 2:04.88
- #82 Ava Fuller (Gator Swim) – 2:04.98
- #84 Zara Zallen (U. of Missouri) – 1:46.02
- M 200 Free
- #8 Grant House (Sun Devil Swimming) – 1:46.54
- #51 Andrew Taylor (Univ of Florida) – 1:52.63
- #52 Leif Bourman (Saint Andrew’s) – 1:52.84
- #58 Michael Geh (Badger Swim Clug – 1:53.28
- #62 Jack Clancy (Penn State University) – 1:53.42
- #79 Will Mulgrew (Shawmut Aquatic) – 1:54.47
- #99 Toni Slavica (Penn State University) – 1:35.06 Y
- W 50 Breast
- #6 Anita Bottazzo (Univ of Florida) – 1:07.17
- #8 Isabelle Odgers (Irvine Novaquatics) – 1:07.17
- #26 Brooke Corrigan (Academy Bullets) – 1:10.86
- #31 Brianna Cottingham (Blue Hen Aquatic) – 1:11.82
- #32 Molly Mayne (Univ of Florida) – 1:11.86
- #42 Audrey Cohen (Penn State University) – 1:12.72
- #57 Mackenzie Pagett (Penn State University) – 1:02.50
- #62 Amelia Barrault (UBC Thunderbirds) – 1:13.49
- #64 Emma Harvey (Bermuda) – 1:13.79
- M 50 Breast
- #33 Javier Colmenares (South Florida Aquatics) – 1:04.55
- #51 Lucien Vergnes (Sun Devil Swimming) – 52.29 Y
- #52 Toni Slavica (Penn State University) – 53.87 Y
- #60 Michel Gorey (Carmel Swim Club) – 1:05.94
- #62 Alexandru Ivanof (Plantation Swim) – 1:06.36
- #63 Jake Jones (Pine Crest Swimming) – 1:07.09
- #77 Gabriel Tortola (Plantation Swim) – 1:05.02
- #78 Travis Ayers (Longhorn Aquatic) – 1:07.78
- W 50 Fly
- #6 Audrey Derivaux (Jersey Wahoos) – 57.99
- #54 Anna Moesch (Unattached) – 52.84
- #58 Reina Liu (Tac Titans) – 53.73
- #62 Taylor Ruck (Sun Devil Swimming) – 54.33
- #64 Aneshka Frickleton (Toronto Swim Club) – 1:02.40
- #65 Thi Tran (Metro Area Lifetime) – 1:02.52
- #66 Eloise Allen (UBC Thunderbirds) – 1:02.58
- #67 Natalie Doig (Indian River Aquatics) – 1:02.61
- #68 Kayla Sanchez (UBC Thunderbirds) – 1:02.85
- #71 Shaelyn Shields (Mecklenburg Swim) – 1:03.20
- #92 Vai Tarazi (Unattached) – 1:05.64
- #99 Amelia Barrault (UBC Thunderbirds) – 1:13.49
- M 50 Fly
- #7 Jack Dahlgren (Aquajets) – 52.02
- #11 Grant House (Sun Devil Swimming) – 52.56
- #19 Spencer Nicholas (Unattached) – 53.32
- #25 Scotty Buff (Univ of Florida) – 53.72
- #39 Michael Geh (Badger Swim Club) – 55.07
- #40 Leif Bouwman (Saint Andrew’s) – 55.18
- #51 John Kroll (SwimMAC) – 55.86
- #85 Glen Omielan (UBC) – 54.78
- #86 Tristan Labarre (L’Equipe CNQ) – 56.22
- #107 Andreas Da Silva (Wahoos of Wellington) – 58.62
- #122 Myles Koff (NBAC) – 1:01.02
- W 200 Back
- #45 Jade Lo (UBC) – 2:18.06
- #60 Katharine Berkoff (Wolfpack Elite) – 1:50.94
- M 200 Back
- #20 David Samons (SwimMAC) – 2:03.83
- #32 Will Mulgrew (Shawmut) – 2:05.37
- #37 Oliver Shao (Badger) – 2:06.34
- #42 Quinn Caputo (Revolution) – 2:07.08
- #51 Matt Cairns (Univ of Florida) – 1:43.40
- W 400 IM
- #9 Julie Brousseau (Univ of Florida) – 4:43.79
- #10 Katie Ledecky (Gator Swim Club) – 4:44.20
- #36 Izzu Beu (Academy Bullets) – 4:57.32
- #44 Sianna Savarda (Sandpipers) – 4:59.45
- M 400 IM
- #3 David Johnston (Longhorn Aquatic) – 4:12.51
- #8 Ryan Erisman (Laker Swim) – 4:19.35
- #28 Luke Corey (Univ of Florida) – 4:27.28
- #46 Aiden Moy (Badger Swim Club) – 4:34.96
- #58 Myles Koff (NBAC) – 3:55.33 Y
- #60 Javier Colmenares (South Florida Aquatics) – 3:56.43
Ledecky focusing on 200 free yay