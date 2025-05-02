2025 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale: Day 3 Prelims Scratches – Grimes, Oleksiak Withdraw from the 2 Free

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

While there are still numerous scratches, many of them are known, its very likely that the likes of Anna Moesch, David Johnston, and Anita Bottazzo are not in Fort Lauderdale, as today marks their 2nd straight day of scratches.

A few other names popped up on the scratch report, but it seems to be just workload management. Top seed in the 200 free, Penny Oleksiak has forgone a spot in the event, instead opting to race the 50 fly. Katie Grimes, too has opted to not swim the 200 free, as is she had she would have had the very hard triple of the 200 free, 200 back and 400 IM. As it is she still has the latter two events back to back.

After a great 1500 free on day 1 and a stellar 400 last night, Ryan Erisman seems to be sticking to the freestyle events as he has dropped the 400 IM, where he was the 8th seed in favor of the 200 free, where he is the 16th seed.

While Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel still appear on the heat sheets in the 50 fly, the pair were no-shows in their events this morning, so it’ll be a wait-and-see approach to determine whether or not they will swim.

All Day 3 Prelims Scratches