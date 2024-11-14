2024 Signing Day: Georgia and Cal Lead Class of 2025 with 18 Verbal Commitments Each

The recruiting season for the high school class of 2025, which began on June 15, 2023, hit a milestone yesterday, November 13, 2024, with the arrival of Early NLI Signing Day.
Over the last 17 months, we have written some 350+ articles* about swimmers and divers who plan to matriculate at colleges and universities in the fall of 2025. Here is what we have seen so far.
Leading the field are Cal and Georgia with 18 total verbal commitments each. Auburn, Princeton, and Virginia have 15. Stanford (14), Notre Dame (13), Indiana (12), Navy (12), Tennessee (12), Texas (11), Michigan (10), and NC State (10) are the teams with the next-most verbal commitments, while Army West Point, Duke, Louisville, and USC are tied with 9 and Alabama, Florida, Harvard, Ohio State, and Wisconsin have raked in 8.
All of our top-20 boys and 19 of the top-20 girls have announced their plans for the fall of 2025. Virginia earned verbals from 5 ranked boys and 2 ranked girls, while Cal 1 and 5, respectively. Here is the whole list:
Below, check out our top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2025 and where they’ve committed.
Top-20 Commitments
|Boys
|Swimmer
|Commitment
|Girls
|Swimmer
|Commitment
|1
|Maximus Williamson
|Virginia
|1
|Alex Shackell
|Defer
|2
|Thomas Heilman
|Virginia
|2
|Teagan O’Dell
|Cal
|3
|Luke Ellis
|Indiana
|3
|Claire Weinstein
|Cal
|4
|Nathan Szobota
|Virginia
|4
|Madi Mintenko
|Virginia
|5
|Jason Zhao
|Stanford
|5
|Haley McDonald
|Texas
|6
|William Mulgrew
|Harvard
|6
|Grace Rabb
|Florida
|7
|Sean Green
|Georgia
|7
|Lilla Bognar
|Florida
|8
|Josh Bey
|Indiana
|8
|Annie Jia
|Cal
|9
|Thomas Mercer
|Virginia
|9
|Elle Scott
|Cal
|10
|Marvin Johnson
|Florida
|10
|Kennedi Dobson
|Georgia
|11
|Max Carlsen
|NC State
|11
|Lily King
|NC State
|12
|Noah Cakir
|Indiana
|12
|Addie Robillard
|Stanford
|13
|Blake Amlicke
|Virginia
|13
|Raya Mellott
|Virginia
|14
|Campbell McKean
|Texas
|14
|Lynsey Bowen
|Florida
|15
|Crash Ackerly
|Yale
|15
|Alana Berlin
|Stanford
|16
|Ethan Ekk
|Stanford
|16
|Bella Brito
|USC
|17
|Gavin Keogh
|NC State
|17
|Julie Mishler
|Louisville
|18
|Caiden Bowers
|Cal
|18
|Chloe Kim
|Princeton
|19
|Jordan Willis
|Florida
|19
|Ella Cosgrove
|Cal
|20
|Alex Thiesing
|Michigan
|20
|Annam Olasewere
|Stanford
Top Destinations for the Class of 2025 (Combined M/W)
Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2025. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)
