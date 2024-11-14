2024 Signing Day: Georgia and Cal Lead Class of 2025 with 18 Verbal Commitments Each

The recruiting season for the high school class of 2025, which began on June 15, 2023, hit a milestone yesterday, November 13, 2024, with the arrival of Early NLI Signing Day.

Over the last 17 months, we have written some 350+ articles* about swimmers and divers who plan to matriculate at colleges and universities in the fall of 2025. Here is what we have seen so far.

Leading the field are Cal and Georgia with 18 total verbal commitments each. Auburn, Princeton, and Virginia have 15. Stanford (14), Notre Dame (13), Indiana (12), Navy (12), Tennessee (12), Texas (11), Michigan (10), and NC State (10) are the teams with the next-most verbal commitments, while Army West Point, Duke, Louisville, and USC are tied with 9 and Alabama, Florida, Harvard, Ohio State, and Wisconsin have raked in 8.

All of our top-20 boys and 19 of the top-20 girls have announced their plans for the fall of 2025. Virginia earned verbals from 5 ranked boys and 2 ranked girls, while Cal 1 and 5, respectively. Here is the whole list:

Below, check out our top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2025 and where they’ve committed.

Top-20 Commitments

Boys Swimmer Commitment Girls Swimmer Commitment 1 Maximus Williamson Virginia 1 Alex Shackell Defer 2 Thomas Heilman Virginia 2 Teagan O’Dell Cal 3 Luke Ellis Indiana 3 Claire Weinstein Cal 4 Nathan Szobota Virginia 4 Madi Mintenko Virginia 5 Jason Zhao Stanford 5 Haley McDonald Texas 6 William Mulgrew Harvard 6 Grace Rabb Florida 7 Sean Green Georgia 7 Lilla Bognar Florida 8 Josh Bey Indiana 8 Annie Jia Cal 9 Thomas Mercer Virginia 9 Elle Scott Cal 10 Marvin Johnson Florida 10 Kennedi Dobson Georgia 11 Max Carlsen NC State 11 Lily King NC State 12 Noah Cakir Indiana 12 Addie Robillard Stanford 13 Blake Amlicke Virginia 13 Raya Mellott Virginia 14 Campbell McKean Texas 14 Lynsey Bowen Florida 15 Crash Ackerly Yale 15 Alana Berlin Stanford 16 Ethan Ekk Stanford 16 Bella Brito USC 17 Gavin Keogh NC State 17 Julie Mishler Louisville 18 Caiden Bowers Cal 18 Chloe Kim Princeton 19 Jordan Willis Florida 19 Ella Cosgrove Cal 20 Alex Thiesing Michigan 20 Annam Olasewere Stanford

Top Destinations for the Class of 2025 (Combined M/W)

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2025. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

