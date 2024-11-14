Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Signing Day: Georgia and Cal Lead Class of 2025 with 18 Verbal Commitments Each

Comments: 4

The recruiting season for the high school class of 2025, which began on June 15, 2023, hit a milestone yesterday, November 13, 2024, with the arrival of Early NLI Signing Day.

Over the last 17 months, we have written some 350+ articles* about swimmers and divers who plan to matriculate at colleges and universities in the fall of 2025. Here is what we have seen so far.

*NOTE: Yes, I know this list is incomplete. We currently have over 350 emails in the [email protected] inbox that we are trying to get to. If you have an announcement to make, please send it to that email address, rather than put in the comments section of this article (which I don’t read).

Leading the field are Cal and Georgia with 18 total verbal commitments each. Auburn, Princeton, and Virginia have 15. Stanford (14), Notre Dame (13), Indiana (12), Navy (12), Tennessee (12), Texas (11), Michigan (10), and NC State (10) are the teams with the next-most verbal commitments, while Army West Point, Duke, Louisville, and USC are tied with 9 and Alabama, Florida, Harvard, Ohio State, and Wisconsin have raked in 8.

All of our top-20 boys and 19 of the top-20 girls have announced their plans for the fall of 2025. Virginia earned verbals from 5 ranked boys and 2 ranked girls, while Cal 1 and 5, respectively. Here is the whole list:

Below, check out our top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2025 and where they’ve committed.

Top-20 Commitments

Boys Swimmer Commitment Girls Swimmer Commitment
1 Maximus Williamson Virginia 1 Alex Shackell Defer
2 Thomas Heilman Virginia 2 Teagan O’Dell Cal
3 Luke Ellis Indiana 3 Claire Weinstein Cal
4 Nathan Szobota Virginia 4 Madi Mintenko Virginia
5 Jason Zhao Stanford 5 Haley McDonald Texas
6 William Mulgrew Harvard 6 Grace Rabb Florida
7 Sean Green Georgia 7 Lilla Bognar Florida
8 Josh Bey Indiana 8 Annie Jia Cal
9 Thomas Mercer Virginia 9 Elle Scott Cal
10 Marvin Johnson Florida 10 Kennedi Dobson Georgia
11 Max Carlsen NC State 11 Lily King NC State
12 Noah Cakir Indiana 12 Addie Robillard Stanford
13 Blake Amlicke Virginia 13 Raya Mellott Virginia
14 Campbell McKean Texas 14 Lynsey Bowen Florida
15 Crash Ackerly Yale 15 Alana Berlin Stanford
16 Ethan Ekk Stanford 16 Bella Brito USC
17 Gavin Keogh NC State 17 Julie Mishler Louisville
18 Caiden Bowers Cal 18 Chloe Kim Princeton
19 Jordan Willis Florida 19 Ella Cosgrove Cal
20 Alex Thiesing Michigan 20 Annam Olasewere Stanford

Top Destinations for the Class of 2025 (Combined M/W)

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2025. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

(Remember, if you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
96Swim
9 minutes ago

What to the notations in red mean in the chart of all the commits? For example Gunnar Grubbs (Stanford) has B-02 in red. The ones in black appear to refer to the swimswam rankings, but I can’t tell what the red ones mean.

0
0
Reply
smithbotrc
Reply to  96Swim
7 seconds ago

Diving rankings

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
14 minutes ago

Go dawgs! We have struggled a little with depth the past few years, so this is definitely a sign of good things to come!
Roster limits, please wait a few years :/

1
0
Reply
This Guy
27 minutes ago

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see what happens after roster limits are instituted

4
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!