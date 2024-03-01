Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Indiana Men Look To Close Session Strong (Ups/Mids/Downs)

Comments: 1

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)

  1. Indiana University — 466 points
  2. University of Michigan — 437.5 points
  3. Ohio State University — 428 points
  4. University of Wisconsin — 388.5 points
  5. University of Minnesota — 271.5 points
  6. Purdue University — 254.5 points
  7. Penn State University — 229 points
  8. Northwestern University — 215 points

The Indiana men led through day two as the 1 meter diving event and 400 medley relay gave them a boost at the end of the session after being third heading into diving.

The Indiana men have a slower start to their night again but will look to capitalize on their four ‘A’ finalists in both the 100 breast and 100 back as the individual swimming portion of the session finishes. In addition, the team has 3 diving A finalists. Ohio State also has three A finalists in the 3 meter which will help the team as they look to jump ahead of Michigan.

Michigan will most likely take the lead after the 100 fly but IU could potentially take it back before the 100 breast. If they don’t get it back prior to the 100 breast, it is very unlikely that they don’t at least have the lead after the 100 breast as Michigan only has 1 ‘A’ finalist.

Minnesota notably has a pretty consistent night with one A finalist and one B finalist in all but the 100 back. Northwestern on the other hand only has 1 A finalist the whole night but have multiple spots in most of the B finals.

Michigan Indiana Penn St OSU Northwestern Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue
100 fly 3/1/1 2/0/1 1/1/1 1/1/1 0/2/0 1/1/1 0/1/3 0/1/0
400 IM 1/2/0 2/0/1 0/2/3 2/2/0 1/0/1 1/1/1 1/1/0 0/0/2
200 free 0/1/2 2/0/1 0/1/0 2/0/1 0/3/1 1/1/2 3/1/0 0/1/1
100 breast 1/1/2 4/0/0 1/0/0 0/1/2 0/2/2 1/1/0 1/2/1 0/1/1
100 back 2/0/0 4/0/1 1/1/2 0/1/0 0/3/1 0/2/1 0/1/1 1/0/2
3 meter diving 0/0/2 3/0/1 0/1/1 3/3/0 0/1/2 1/1/0 0/1/1 1/1/1

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oldmanswimmer
2 minutes ago

Michigan’s diving is so weak, you’d think they could support a stronger program.

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!