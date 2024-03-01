2024 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Indiana Men Look To Close Session Strong (Ups/Mids/Downs)

2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)

Indiana University — 466 points University of Michigan — 437.5 points Ohio State University — 428 points University of Wisconsin — 388.5 points University of Minnesota — 271.5 points Purdue University — 254.5 points Penn State University — 229 points Northwestern University — 215 points

The Indiana men led through day two as the 1 meter diving event and 400 medley relay gave them a boost at the end of the session after being third heading into diving.

The Indiana men have a slower start to their night again but will look to capitalize on their four ‘A’ finalists in both the 100 breast and 100 back as the individual swimming portion of the session finishes. In addition, the team has 3 diving A finalists. Ohio State also has three A finalists in the 3 meter which will help the team as they look to jump ahead of Michigan.

Michigan will most likely take the lead after the 100 fly but IU could potentially take it back before the 100 breast. If they don’t get it back prior to the 100 breast, it is very unlikely that they don’t at least have the lead after the 100 breast as Michigan only has 1 ‘A’ finalist.

Minnesota notably has a pretty consistent night with one A finalist and one B finalist in all but the 100 back. Northwestern on the other hand only has 1 A finalist the whole night but have multiple spots in most of the B finals.