2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Swims 45.61 100 Free; #2 All-Time

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh captured another individual NCAA title tonight winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 45.61. That time places her as the #2 performer of all-time.
ALL-TIME TOP 5 100 FREESTYLE PERFORMERS
- Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017
- Gretchen Walsh, 45.61, 2023
- Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020
- Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021
- Mallory Comerford (2018), Anna Hopkin (2020), 46.20
At this meet last year, Walsh swam a 46.05 making her the #4 performer of all-time. In addition, Walsh now captured the event for the second year in a row.
ALL-TIME TOP 7 100 FREESTYLE PERFORMANCES
- Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017
- Gretchen Walsh, 45.61, 2023
- Simone Manuel, 45.65, 2018
- Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020
- Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021/ Simone Manuel, 46.02, 2017
- Tie
- Gretchen Walsh, 46.05, 2022
Walsh has the potential to lead off the Virginia 400 free relay later this evening as well.