2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Swims 45.61 100 Free; #2 All-Time

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh captured another individual NCAA title tonight winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 45.61. That time places her as the #2 performer of all-time.

ALL-TIME TOP 5 100 FREESTYLE PERFORMERS

Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017 Gretchen Walsh, 45.61, 2023 Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020 Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021 Mallory Comerford (2018), Anna Hopkin (2020), 46.20

At this meet last year, Walsh swam a 46.05 making her the #4 performer of all-time. In addition, Walsh now captured the event for the second year in a row.

ALL-TIME TOP 7 100 FREESTYLE PERFORMANCES

Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017 Gretchen Walsh, 45.61, 2023 Simone Manuel, 45.65, 2018 Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020 Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021/ Simone Manuel, 46.02, 2017 Tie Gretchen Walsh, 46.05, 2022

Walsh has the potential to lead off the Virginia 400 free relay later this evening as well.