2023 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today

Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today
At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in Youth and College coaching. Each athlete will receive expert training in technique, tactics, flexibility, strengthening, and injury prevention to help them take their craft to the next level. Nic Askew and his staff have coached individuals from every level and have proven to produce some of the world’s finest athletes. Campers will gain valuable knowledge of not only how to train, but also how to prepare for competition through meet preparation, mental skills, nutrition, and recovery.
Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camps are led by Nic Askew and the Swim & Dive Camp staff.
Special Hotel rate now offered with our Hotel partner, the Cambria Hotel DC, Convention Center. The Cambria is one of DC’s most sought-after hotels during the Summer. Located conveniently near Howard University and all DC attractions, you are guaranteed to be in the right spot for your visit to the Nation’s Capital. Limited rooms are available on a first come first served basis. Find the link for booking your room on the registration page for each camp.
|EVENT
|DATES
|3 Day Camp – June 2nd – 4th
|06/02/2023 – 06/04/2023
|REGISTER
|3 Day Camp – June 16th – 18th
|06/16/2023 – 06/18/2023
|SOLD OUT
|3 Day Camp – July 21st – 23rd
|07/21/2023 – 07/23/2023
|REGISTER
|5 Day Elite Camp
|07/31/2023 – 08/04/2023
|SOLD OUT
|5 Day Camp
|07/31/2023 – 08/04/2023
|REGISTER
3 Day Camps – Sign Up Today
This camp is perfect for year-round and high school swimmers and divers (Advanced Intermediate – Advanced) who aspire to compete at the college level.
*Housing Options are not yet available*
|3 Day Camps
|Ages: 10 – 18
Friday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
Saturday: 8:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday: 8:00am – 12:00pm
Cost: $500.00
($25 non-refundable deposit to register)
|June 2nd – 4th (Swim and Dive)
Special Room Rate
|REGISTER
|June 16th – 18th (Swim Only)
Special Room Rate
|REGISTER
|July 21st – 23rd (Swim Only)
Special Room Rate
|REGISTER
$25 Deposit to register. We will open up full payment 6 weeks prior to each event.
Questions? Contact Nicholas at [email protected]
5 Day Camps – Sign Up Today
Beginners, advanced beginners, and intermediate swimmers and divers are welcome to register for this 5 Day camp. Each day campers will learn new skills to develop their foundation.
July 31st – August 4th (Swim Only)
Ages: 10 – 18
Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm
Cost: $500.00
$25 Deposit to register. We will open up full payment 6 weeks prior to each event.
Questions? Contact Nicholas at [email protected]
5 Day Elite Camp – Sign Up Today
This camp is perfect for year-round and high school swimmers and divers (Advanced Intermediate – Advanced) who aspire to compete at the college level. The Elite camp is the ultimate training week for swimmers who are serious about improvement and desire to train in the most unique environment in Swimming.
Breakfast and lunch now included with registration
*Housing Options are not yet available*
Training Includes:
|Training Includes
|Dynamic Stretching
|Drills
|Dryland
|Line Ups
|Yoga
|Board Work
|Distance Specific Work
|Dive Sheets
|Stroke Specific Work
|Race Selection
|Race Pace Training
|“Gatorade” Hydration
|Mental Skills
Questions? Contact Nicholas at [email protected]