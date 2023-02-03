2023 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today

At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in Youth and College coaching. Each athlete will receive expert training in technique, tactics, flexibility, strengthening, and injury prevention to help them take their craft to the next level. Nic Askew and his staff have coached individuals from every level and have proven to produce some of the world’s finest athletes. Campers will gain valuable knowledge of not only how to train, but also how to prepare for competition through meet preparation, mental skills, nutrition, and recovery.

Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camps are led by Nic Askew and the Swim & Dive Camp staff.

For more information about our camps, please use the navigation.

Special Hotel rate now offered with our Hotel partner, the Cambria Hotel DC, Convention Center. The Cambria is one of DC’s most sought-after hotels during the Summer. Located conveniently near Howard University and all DC attractions, you are guaranteed to be in the right spot for your visit to the Nation’s Capital. Limited rooms are available on a first come first served basis. Find the link for booking your room on the registration page for each camp.