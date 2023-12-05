2023 European SC Championships: Day 1 Finals Record Roundup

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2023 European Short Course Championships was a thrilling night of action, even though we only had two individual finals and two relay finals.

Additional national records fell in Romania on both the men’s and women’s side; here’s the round-up from tonight’s events.

Women’s National Records

Danielle Hill (IRL) Women’s 50m Freestyle – Building on her morning record in the heats, 24-year-old Danielle Hill of Ireland dropped more time in the semi’s of the women’s 50m free. This morning she clocked 24.33 to overtake her previous national standard of 24.44 from 2019. She then slashed another .17 to check-in with a mark of 24.16 to place 9th.

Building on her morning record in the heats, 24-year-old of Ireland dropped more time in the semi’s of the women’s 50m free. This morning she clocked 24.33 to overtake her previous national standard of 24.44 from 2019. She then slashed another .17 to check-in with a mark of 24.16 to place 9th. Kalia Antoniou (CYP) Women’s 50m Freestyle – A new Cypriot standard was set by Kalia Antoniou in the 50m free as well. Antoniou already put up the fastest time of her career in 24.65 this morning but sliced off another .33 to register 24.32 for a new national record. She ultimately placed 12th this evening.

A new Cypriot standard was set by in the 50m free as well. Antoniou already put up the fastest time of her career in 24.65 this morning but sliced off another .33 to register 24.32 for a new national record. She ultimately placed 12th this evening. Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) Women’s 100m Breast – On her way to taking the 5th seed for tomorrow night’s final, Andrea Podmanikova scored a new Slovak record in the 100m breast. She touched in 1:04.85 to get under the 1:05 barrier for the first time in her career. Her previous PB represented the Slovak record of 1:05.23 from 2 years ago.

On her way to taking the 5th seed for tomorrow night’s final, scored a new Slovak record in the 100m breast. She touched in 1:04.85 to get under the 1:05 barrier for the first time in her career. Her previous PB represented the Slovak record of 1:05.23 from 2 years ago. Kara Hanlon (GBR/SCO) Women’s 100m Breast – Kara Hanlon produced a time of 1:05.97 to place 11th in the 100m breast. Her time this evening, as well as her morning heats result of 1:05.86, both cleared the previous Scottish national record of 1:06.06 Corrie Scott put on the books at the 2016 Scottish SC Championships. Hanlon is now the first Scottish woman to ever delve under the 1:06 threshold in the event.

Men’s National Records