2022 World Championships: Day 7 Pick’em Scoring Update

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s time for our Day 7 SwimSwam Pick’em Contest update! Day 7 of the 2022 World Championships featured finals of the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, women’s 800 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

It was a hit or miss day for our contestants. Some events, like the women’s 50 fly and women’s 200 back, were high-scoring across the board. Other events, namely the men’s 50 free and 100 fly, were a bit tougher. For example, the men’s 50 free of course was missing Caeleb Dressel after he pulled out of the meet. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medalist Florent Manaudou also failed to qualify for finals, and he was someone most contestants had selected in their top 4.

Perhaps the easiest selection of the day was American Katie Ledecky winning her 5th consecutive World title in the women’s 800 free, setting a record for consecutive World titles in a single race. Although Australia’s Lani Pallister had to pull out finals, Pick’ems entrants still did very well overall on the event.

“gimmethatspeedogear92″ is our day 7 winner, and boy, did they earn it. They scored a whopping 80 points, winning the day by 6 points, which marks the widest margin of victory on a given day so far at these Championships. They correctly guessed the winner of every event on Day 7, except the men’s 50 free, which very few contestants correctly picked Ben Proud on.

We’ve had a lead change in the overall standings with one day to go. “DannyF” is now leading with a score of 380, just 2 points ahead of “randriaHaga”.