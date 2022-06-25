YNats Finalist Riley Kudlac Gives George Washington 1st Verbal for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Riley Kudlac from Glastonbury, Connecticut, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at George Washington University in the class of 2027. Her twin sister, Avery Kudlac, has committed to Pitt.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Washington University! Thank you to my coaches for shaping me, my family for loving me, and my friends for helping me along the way. I cannot wait to call this amazing group of people my team. #RaiseHigh #Gdub ⭐️💙

Kudlac is a rising senior at Glastonbury High School. She swims club with Laurel East Hartford YMCA (LEHY) in East Hartford,CT. At the 2021 Connecticut CIAC State Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 free (51.49) and placed third in the 50 free (23.53). She notched lifetime bests at the CIAC Class LL meet where she was runner-up in both events (23.36/51.07).

Kudlac finaled in all her events at the Connecticut Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February: 50 free (5th), 100 free (5th), 200 free (4th), 100 back (6th), and 200 IM (9th). A month later she competed at YMCA National Short Course Championships and finaled in the 50 free (22nd) and 100 free (23rd).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.36

100 free – 51.07

200 free – 1:54.00

100 fly – 57.10

100 back – 58.45

George Washington competes in the Atlantic-10 conference of NCAA’s Division I. The women won the conference championship in 2022 by nearly 200 points, claiming their second A-10 title in the last three years. Kudlac’s best 50 free time would have made the A final at the meet, and her 100 free time would have scored in the B final. Her 200 free, 100 fly, and 100 back times would have fallen just short (the conference scores only an A final and a B final).

