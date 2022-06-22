Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 World Championships: Day 5 Finals SwimSwam Watch Party

Comments: 3

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Grab a snack, grab a drink, and come watch finals of the 2022 World Championships every day with SwimSwam and some of swimming’s top stars. We’ll be sharing Swimming Stats for every single race and reacting to the swims in Budapest.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dr Deluxe
56 minutes ago

Not sure who Nick, the in-deck reporter, is for NBC, but he needs to loosen up a bit. He also needs to interview EVERY person who takes time after their swim to come over and be interviewed. He has failed to talk to several people who need to share their experience.

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Dr Deluxe
32 minutes ago

Nick is NBC Olympics’ lead editor/reporter. His specialty is writing. This is the first time I’ve seen him in this role. He’s a phenomenal journalist, to be able to manage so much knowledge across so many sports.

I’m also 98.6% positive that he has no decision-making authority over who he gets to talk to after races.

0
0
Reply
Jon Nap
2 hours ago

These have been real fun! Thanks guys!

4
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!