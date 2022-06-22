2022 World Championships: Day 5 Finals SwimSwam Watch Party

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Meet Central
- Preview Index
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Grab a snack, grab a drink, and come watch finals of the 2022 World Championships every day with SwimSwam and some of swimming’s top stars. We’ll be sharing Swimming Stats for every single race and reacting to the swims in Budapest.
Not sure who Nick, the in-deck reporter, is for NBC, but he needs to loosen up a bit. He also needs to interview EVERY person who takes time after their swim to come over and be interviewed. He has failed to talk to several people who need to share their experience.
Nick is NBC Olympics’ lead editor/reporter. His specialty is writing. This is the first time I’ve seen him in this role. He’s a phenomenal journalist, to be able to manage so much knowledge across so many sports.
I’m also 98.6% positive that he has no decision-making authority over who he gets to talk to after races.
These have been real fun! Thanks guys!